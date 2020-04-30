By DERRICK DAVIS
Through 25 years in the fire rescue service, Dennis Gailey learned a simple truth: teamwork divides the task and multiplies the success.
The Jekyll Island Director of Public Safety, as well as the Fire Chief at the island’s fire department, Gailey works on emergency management and planning for Jekyll Island. His expertise and foresight has helped limit Glynn County to 53 of the 24,722 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.
“One of the things that quickly became apparent to me, being involved in this type of career for quite some time, is that we have a medical-type of emergency in our community, what comes first to mind for me is coordination,” Gailey said.
“We really needed to get the emergency medical services community coordinated from a county standpoint because there are several different types of EMS services in Glynn County that are going to be responsible for the frontline response. That needed to be coordinated together with all the representative communicating.
“That was one of my first priorities that I feel like we needed to do, and I have a real good relationship with Glynn County, Brunswick, and a lot of the private ambulance services in Glynn County, so I quickly reached out to everybody and asked if them if they were willing to have some meetings before we got into social distancing.”
Although there was only time for one face-to-face meeting before social distancing practices went into effect, it provided an opportunity to learn about how the Department of Public Health would involved and where the county would pull its supplies from.
But the biggest difference between the global pandemic and localized emergencies is that everyone is fighting for the same resources.
“When everyone is going through the same crisis at the same time, there’s no one else to call to help you,” Gailey said. “That was real humbling to know that we had to rely on ourselves within our community, and really need to coordinate and work together to be ready for it.”
The various public and private emergency medical services could have gone their own ways and decided their own policies, but instead they came together for the betterment of Glynn County.
With a shared workforce already in place throughout county EMS, the agencies divvied responsibilities and pulled together its supplies and resources. With a relatively low population in Jekyll Island compared to the rest of Glynn County, it was important for Gailey to figure out how his team could best lend its services.
One major consideration was making sure responders were safe and clean for each call. In about a week’s time, the county EMS services collaborated on a unified method of disinfection and decontamination.
“We all pitched in for supplies,” Gailey said. “Some departments and agencies had UV lighting, some had some other disinfectant machines. We all didn’t have our own resources; we had to pull those together and share these resources that we all needed, but didn’t all have.
“That was something that we would all normally kind of operate in our own silo with, but because we’re all transporting to the same hospital, and taking care of our folks to make sure the were decontaminated or disinfected after these calls, was paramount.”
While Gailey felt it was his duty to extend a hand to Glynn County as a whole, his primary responsibility is still to Jekyll Island.
With a median age of 70.6 among full-time residents, Jekyll Island is at an especially high risk to COVID-19.
“That age group was obviously the high-risk age group, so we were really concerned about having probably the most medically-fragile age group here on the island,” Gailey said. “That was certainly something that set us apart a little bit.”
Gailey and the Jekyll Island Authority have worked to get residents any supplies they need, and he says the residents have done a good job themselves of staying in and self-quarantining.
And just as Jekyll Island’s EMS has done its best to look out for the rest of Glynn County, the county has done the same for Jekyll.
“In a time of crisis, these folks in Glynn County, from an emergency standpoint, the support to local elected officials, to JIA leadership, they really do put all emphasis on helping one another and basically going out as one force, so to speak, to battle whatever it is,” Gailey said. “That’s been my experience since I’ve been here, and it’s real comforting for me to know we don’t have to worry about personalities getting in the way of not getting what we need.
“I needed some masks the other day, for example, because we were going to try to outfit some of our people at guest services — they were running low on some supplies. I literally called up the emergency management and talked with (Glynn County Emergency Agency Director Alec Eaton) there and within 30 minutes we had what we needed.”
But for as much Gailey and his wife, a nurse whose work has her dealing directly with COVID patients, do for the good of the community, their respective positions have caused for a lot of personal stress.
“We do have a young daughter at home, and she’s been home from school obviously so it’s been an unsettling feeling at home a little bit.
“We both do come contact with the public, her probably morse so than me on a regular basis, but we have changed things around. Obviously we’re not going out near as much, and we are worried about, if one of us was to get sick, what would happen. We both have very important roles in our job, and we’d have to take care of one another, take care of our daughter, so it’s definitely really been important for us to try to stay healthy.”
The best way to honor the personal sacrifices made by Gailey and other frontline workers is to heed their advice.
Gailey just wants to public to continue to be vigilant in their efforts in the same manner that has allowed the county to remain relatively healthy thus far.
“I would just like them to continue to do what they’ve been doing in terms of going by the guidelines and respecting those,” Gailey said. “Those that respect, I think is appreciated by folks on the frontline because the less people that are infected, the less risk it becomes for us.
“The communities support, they’ve been buying lunches and food, and stopping by and sending notes, those types of things, those are all well appreciated and well received. We’re just proud to serve the public — that’s what we’re here for. We just want to do it better. If it comes up again, we’ll be ready for it and do a better job than we did this time.”
Today’s Frontline Heroes was brought to you by Taylor Odachowski Schmidt & Crossland, LLC. Visit their website at www.tosclaw.com.