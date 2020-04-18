Come August, James Williams will have served 25 years at the Glynn County Fire Department.
But even those with decades worth of experience in dealing with danger infectious diseases have had their lives flipped upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Williams has long found himself on the frontline protecting the public at large, the 55 year old was recently appointed Health and Safety Officer, putting him front in center in the battle against the disease.
“I ensure that all of our PPE practices,” Williams said. “What I mean by that is personal protective equipment, everyone is properly supplied, understand the situations and the level of protection they must provide themselves and their patients if they are on an EMS call, or if they’re on an engine crew, when should you approach to assist the EMS crew.”
Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, EMS providers at all levels receive training on PPE and universal precautions, but due to the infectious nature of the disease and the increased risk to health care professionals with prolonged, unprotected contact with patients, Williams and his crew are having to be more cautious than ever, especially considering carriers can be completely asymptomatic.
Studies reported by the CDC have also documented transmission risk through respiratory pathogens.
Cloth masks are fine for citizens making essential trips, but the Glynn County Fire Department must use N95 respirators every time they make contact with a patient.
“All patient contact, at least for the foreseeable future, we’ve been using out N95 masks, which are getting hard to come by,” Williams said. “They’re in short supply right now. Our suppliers are kind of spread thin, as far as what they have as far as the N95 masks.”
In a similar predicament faced by health care workers around the world, the supply of PPE at the Glynn County Fire Department is low. In order to get the most out of every piece of equipment they have, Williams sanitizes every mask once per shift.
“We have to kind of make do with what we can get,” he said. “We have guidelines that we follow as far as our sanitation procedures. Everything that we do is based on the guidelines set forth by the CDC, NPH, various agencies and the experts, and the advice that they give us.”
The increased level of sanitation practices are just one of the ways COVID-19 has changed what was once considered “normal life.”
Prior to the outbreak, the Glynn County Fire Department welcomed the general public to the station to visit, sit down and chat, get their blood pressure checked, and the department would even begin evaluating and treating some medical issues.
“We’ve changed certain things up,” Williams said. “We have kind of restricted access to the interior portions of our fire stations. We bring the general public back to our bays if they want to get a blood pressure check or they have any other medical issues that are not serious, and of course if they are serious we’re going to put them on the back of the ambulance and we’re going to treat them accordingly, but we have to ensure they’re protected and we’re protected.”
Limiting others to potential exposure is not a job that ends for Williams when he clocks out at the end of his shift.
Williams’ work during the COVID-19 has effected his personal life due to the precautions he must take to ensure he doesn’t bring anything home to his wife, who has the ability to quarantine during this time.
“I kind of have to be out and about making these contacts with patients and dealing with people in a way that the average person who is self-isolating, not going out, and basically quarantining themselves at home, is not,” Williams said. “So when I get home, my routine has changed. I go into my laundry room, I get undressed there, put everything in a plastic bag so I reduce the chances of me contaminating the house.
“And really at home, I’m kind of in a way self-isolating from (my wife). She chose her career path, and I chose mine, and unfortunately mine requires me to have these contacts outside the house.”
Some businesses have established various methods that attempt to lend a helping hand to health care workers and first responders such as Williams.
Walgreens announced Thursday that April 25 would be designated “Frontline Heroes Discount Day,” giving first responders, police and medical personnel 30 percent off regular-priced Walgreens brands and 20 percent off regular-priced national brands. Circle K is giving free coffee, tea or soda to heath care workers and frontline responders, and Starbucks is offering free coffee to police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers through May 3.
Grocery stores like Publix and Sam’s Club have even designated special hours for first responders and hospital staff to allow them an opportunity to quickly, and safely, take care of their shopping needs.
Williams said his family is fortunate enough to not have to go out in public as often as others. He’s made just a few stops to and from work, once going out to Publix during its special hours.
“When I got there, it was kind of at a point where they had started bringing in the general public while I was still there shopping,” Williams said. “I was in uniform and I got in line, they invited me up. It was kind of over, but they still brought me to the front so I could pick my stuff and go.”
For his willingness to risk his health and sacrifice his personal life during the COVID-19 outbreak, Williams exemplifies what it is to be a frontline hero.
The best way to repay him? Heed his advice:
“Listen to the experts, listen to the local authorities,” Williams said. “The state, the governor has issued these stay-at-home orders. I know it’s inconvenient. A lot of people are kind of holed up and they just kind of want to get out and get some sunlight, to socialize. People want to go to the hairdresser, that’s my wife’s thing, she wants to go to the hairdresser, and she can’t do it. I want to go to the barbershop.
“If I had anything to say to the general public, any advice, it’s to hang in there. Hopefully at some point in the near future, we can kind of loosen things up a little bit and get out and about, but we’ve got to stay vigilant in this thing. That’s the only way we’re going to reduce its spread. If it’s going to get conquered, it’s going to require people staying in place.”
Today’s Frontline Heroes is presented by Rich’s. Visit their website at www.richs.com.