From COVID-19 Treatments to Vaccines, Pharmacists Protect the Public
Imagine what medical care was like before vaccines, anesthesia and other life-saving treatments. That was the reality just a generation or two ago. Last year, the world experienced a similar feeling of powerlessness when COVID-19 raged across the globe. As doctors scrambled to find treatments, the pandemic hit close to home for Tim Tyre, R.Ph., MHS, director, and Jennifer Lewis, R.Ph, manager, Southeast Georgia Health System Pharmacy department.
Reflecting on the biggest challenge his team faced last year, Tyre says, “The unknown. Physicians were constantly searching the web for medications ‘believed’ to be effective against the virus. People all over the world were doing the same thing, making the latest wonder drug in short supply or unavailable. Acquiring these medications was very challenging, beginning with hydroxycholoroquine and then Remdesivir and various combinations of medications.”
While Tyre and his fellow pharmacists dealt with frustrating shortages and disappointing data on drug efficacy, they never stopped pursuing viable treatments.
Though the COVID-19 vaccine brought welcome relief, it expanded the team’s responsibilities exponentially. Each day, Tyre, Lewis and the pharmacy staff juggle the management of temperature-sensitive vaccines and ongoing demands for new COVID-19 treatments along with all of their pre-pandemic duties.
A 24/7 Presence
In a hospital pharmacy, someone must be available 24/7, 365 days a year. The long hours are worth the effort. “We have a significant impact on the life of every patient. The pharmacy plays a major role in treating all Health System patients, including but not limited to those in the operating room, ICU, emergency department, outpatient chemotherapy, infusion center and inpatient nursing units, as well as the COVID units,” Lewis says.
The pandemic required extraordinary effort from every Health System employee, including the pharmacy team. On many occasions, they left the confines of the pharmacy and made rounds on the intensive care units. “Our pharmacists became very engaged in the treatment of severely ill patients, many of whom were on ventilators. Some of these patients recovered after months of intense treatment and care, while others were not so fortunate in their fight against the virus,” recalls Lewis.
Essential Dialogue
Fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19, Tyre and Lewis led their department through rapid turnarounds and drug shortage obstacles. “Daily huddles with Health System leaders and within the pharmacy were key for communication. The constant communication continues between the pharmacy team and physician leaders,” Tyre explains. Working together, they created a new process for ordering, distributing and keeping current inventory of the vaccine. “It is a tedious but beneficial process that allows us to monitor our stock and maintain necessary data,” Lewis says.
At the height of the crisis, pharmacy leaders decided to give the Health System a strategic advantage in the vaccine rollout. Six months before the vaccines were released, they purchased an expensive ultra-cold freezer. “That allowed us to acquire, store and administer a large quantity of vaccines. The Health System has administered over 38,000 doses of the vaccine to date, and we continue to offer it, free of charge, to everyone age 12 and older,” Tyre says.
A Healthier Horizon
It’s hard to see any good emerging from 2020, but medical professionals do find silver linings. Virologists say COVID-19 greatly advanced their understanding of viruses. Health System administrators streamlined processes to achieve greater efficiency. The pharmacists believe “The pandemic resulted in heightened education of the general public which should help us slow the future spread of viral infections including the common cold, influenza and COVID-19,” Tyre says.
Southeast Georgia Health System offers COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for all individuals age 12 and older. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.