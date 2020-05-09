By DERRICK DAVIS
Alex Mathis has been an educator for eight years, but the 2020 spring semester has been a different beast.
Among the many changes to the everyday way of life in America amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the country have pivoted towards online learning in fighting the spread of the illness.
Frederica Academy, where Mathis has worked for the past five years following three at Jane Macon Middle School, officially shut down its campus to students March 15 in accordance with the Georgia Independent School Association, and all academic, athletic and professional development activities have been suspended since that time.
Distance-learning began at Frederica the following Monday. The changes for some teachers have been seismic.
“This past year I was doing strength and conditioning and P.E. at Frederica,” said Mathis, who also serves as the Knights’ head track and field coach and football assistant. “So I guess the whole distance-learning thing has been difficult being that we’re not on campus.
“So I got put in a different role as a mentor teacher. My job has been, I have about five kids I have to follow their track and make sure they’re doing their work, staying on top of them, making sure they’re making all their meetings, helping them set up their schedules to see if they have scheduling conflicts, just making sure things get done in a timely manner.”
Mathis’ mentees are girls and boys ranging from sixth to eighth grade, and having taught middle school and high school, he knows different approaches are required at various levels.
But things get even more complicated when accounting for his own children and their online assignments, leaving Mathis, and teachers in similar positions, juggling a myriad of responsibilities.
“I’m already having to help my three kids with their online stuff, so it’s kind of like I have eight kids now because I’m checking those five kids’ assignments on what they have to do Monday through Friday,” Mathis said. “The older kids, I kind of let them go out and try to figure it out on their own. Not staying on top of them, just hey, you’ve got this due this week, stay on top of it and make sure it’s done.
“My sixth-grade kids, I’m calling them on Monday, ‘Hey, do you have a plan for this week?’ If not, we talk on the phone and make sure we can get a plan of action for the week. I even talk with their parents and siblings to make sure they know what their plans are for the week and make sure they’re getting everything done.”
Despite the difficulties, Mathis feels online learning has gone well overall as Frederica Academy closes out its final week of classwork for the school year.
But at the same time, he feels not being in the classroom takes away from learning as a whole, leaving Mathis questioning the viability of the process long term.
“One of the biggest questions I have is, if this goes into next year, what happens when you have to introduce new material to kids in a new grade level and they’re having new teachers they haven’t met face-to-face?” Mathis said. “That poses some challenges. I don’t know what the correct answer is to get there.”
Although states have began reopening, and some colleges have tentatively set plans to return to campus in the fall, the death toll in America has climbed over 77,000 with many anticipating a “second wave” of sorts. If a second wave comes to fruition, Mathis’ question will likely be the same one on the minds of millions of educators and parents across the country.
There has already been an almost universal acknowledgement of the work teachers do stemming from the pandemic, as parents are increasingly tasked with taking more active roles in their children's learning.
Mathis has experienced that gratitude firsthand.
“You have more people who appreciate teachers because you see what kind of work and effort to put in to educate your kids because you’re having to teach your own kids at home now,” Mathis said. “This week being Teacher Appreciation Week, I’ve gotten emails, I’ve got messages like, ‘Hey, thank you for being with my kid the last five years.’
“I got a nice email from, I think it was, Will Counts’ mom today, thanking me for everything I’ve done for her son over the last five years. Those things really help you see why you’re doing what you’re doing. It kind of solidifies that God has me in the right position.”
One of the most difficult aspects of online-learning can be staying motivated to finish out the semester with so much uncertainty surrounding the future.
Mathis has developed a foolproof plan though:
“Threaten Fortnite,” Mathis said with a laugh. “Threaten to take away Fortnite. But it’s really just different for every kid and every family. The main thing is to not make it like a job. Yeah, there’s a schedule, we’ve got to do it, but keep it like a normal school day.
“We can sleep in a little bit, but around 10 o’clock we’re going to get started doing some things and hopefully we can be done around 2, and you can have the rest of the day to do whatever.”
Maintaining a routine is crucial for Mathis and his family of “goers and doers.” His children are active in athletics — his youngest son just two games into his first tee-ball season before it was canceled.
But they’ve found ways to stay busy, from downloading different exercise apps to trying their collective hand at gardening. Mathis believes the best thing people can do right now is to take this time to concentrate on what matter’s most.
“I guess the biggest message for me is to just take the time and really focus on what’s important during this time,” Mathis said. “With a lot of free time, you can really look at and see the things in life that you’ve been spending too much time on.
“Life’s too short. We should really look at what’s important and spend the time doing that.”
