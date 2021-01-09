Facing Challenges
Together
If there’s one thing Claire Kitchen, M.Ed., CCC-SLP, has discovered in her work as a speech-language pathologist, it’s the importance of keeping an open mind. “Anyone interested in this profession must be prepared to learn and relearn things. This profession is constantly changing, but you make meaningful connections with co-workers, patients and families. Be ready to be amazed by the human spirit.” Kitchen is a member of the outpatient pediatrics rehabilitation team of Wolfson Children’s at Southeast Georgia Health System. Her department is within Rehabilitation Services, a multi-faceted program that helps people recover from injury, illness and other debilitating conditions.
Happy to Help
As the coronavirus pandemic persists, a flexible attitude helps the rehabilitation team serve the hospital and its patients. Paul Trumbull, P.T., MBA, is director of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Services. He recalls COVID-19’s impact on his department when the virus reached the Golden Isles. “Outpatient rehabilitation therapy visits dropped significantly. People did not want to go to the hospital. Families did not bring children to therapy appointments because they had no one to care for their other children who were not in school.”
His team soon filled the void in their schedule. “Our staff volunteered to do whatever was needed while the Health System formulated a plan to keep patients and team members safe. Therapists and athletic trainers worked countless hours, often overnight and on weekends, screening staff and patients at the hospital entrances. Many of them told me they were just happy to be working and helping out,” Trumbull says.
A Silver Lining
Simply showing up for work puts therapists and trainers at greater risk, but this does not dim their dedication. Early on in the pandemic, Susan Ashburn, R.N., P.T., advocated for COVID-positive patients who needed therapy. Ashburn is a physical therapist and nurse who has worked at the Health System for 13 years. She was among the first team members from Rehabilitation Services who volunteered to care for seriously ill patients. “Susan brings a quiet confidence to our inpatient Rehabilitation Services team, leading by example and providing care to the sickest of our hospitalized patients,” Trumbull says.
Every hospital department observes strict safety protocols, and Rehabilitation Services is no exception. To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, a great deal of time is spent cleaning and fewer people are allowed to enter the patient rooms.
Ashburn sees a silver lining in the current challenge. “COVID-19 brought an amazing opportunity for teamwork. All staff, clinical and non-clinical, are important for the care of our patients.”
Life Lessons
The Health System’s physical, occupational and speech therapists and athletic trainers continue to work one-on-one with patients as they regain strength, mobility, function and speech. They witness struggle and triumph, little wins and major milestones. The job requires a level of patience, persistence and positivity most of us can only aspire to. Ashburn remembers volunteering at the hospital in the late 1970s when there was only one physical therapist. Today, the department is well staffed. Kitchen notes, “Our department is full of people doing an incredible job in a challenging profession. We often co-treat patients and help each other if we have a particularly challenging problem to address.”
Other team members would likely agree with Kitchen when she describes her patient interactions. “They show me that I chose a meaningful profession that teaches me life lessons daily.” Ashburn agrees. “The best thing about my job is helping each patient achieve abilities that are important to them. The patient and I become part of each other’s lives.” How many jobs provide a daily opportunity to improve or even save someone’s life? Ashburn recalls a patient who had surgery on his forearm the day before physical therapy. “As we walked, his left hand started slipping off the walker grip. I asked if his arm felt weak. He denied any problem. I noted a change in his speech and got him back to his room where we called a code stroke. He was sent to Jacksonville for treatment and had improved by the following day.”
Life-changing moments happen nearly every day for the rehabilitation team. Their caring, cooperative spirit benefits our community and sets an example for others to follow. As Claire Kitchen acknowledges the lingering challenges of 2020, she reminds us that, “We are stronger together and we are going to get through this.”
To support your community hospital, call the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.