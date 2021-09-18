Compassion in the Face of Adversity
Speaking at a memorial service for a fallen soldier during WWI, a mourner commented, “We have no atheists in the trenches.” Nurses caring for COVID-19 patients in Southeast Georgia Health System’s Intensive Care Units (ICU) know this is true. They care for many “non-believers” – people who did not believe the virus to be as serious as made out by the media, health care providers or government – until they’re on life support. “One man, about to be put on a ventilator, cried while begging the physician for the shot. He is one of many COVID-19 patients asking to be vaccinated when it’s too late,” says Jan Jones, R.N., BSN, director, Patient Care Services.
Americans have come to expect medical miracles. While we have technology and scientific knowledge that didn’t exist during the 1918 influenza pandemic, our frontline workers feel as powerless today as nurses must have felt back then. “Our normal mindset is to do all we can for people. In 41 years of nursing, I’ve never seen anything like this, and I worked through the AIDS epidemic. Patients infected with the Delta variant are sicker. They can be fine in the morning and code in the afternoon, with repeated cardiac arrests. It’s very hard on nurses to see so much death,” Jones says.
Families in Crisis
ICU nurses say that most deaths occur in the unvaccinated and in obese individuals, some in their 20s or 30s. “Many people refuse to believe what is happening in their own communities, often in their own families, if it does not fit with their preexisting beliefs. This cognitive dissonance is what led to our current spike,” says Mary May, R.N., an ICU nurse at the Health System.
Jones recalls a woman crying as she watched her loved one through the ICU window. “She kept repeating, ‘If only I’d asked her one more time to get vaccinated, maybe she wouldn’t be lying there on a ventilator right now.’ I’ve seen so many families crying, with their hands on the ICU window. It’s heartbreaking. We know some of these families personally.”
The Tenacious 10
Many of the Health System’s ICU nurses have left in the past 15 months, either for a different department, for higher paying travel nurse positions, or other reasons. “I do not begrudge those who left. I myself have struggled with depression and anxiety due to the unbelievable amount of death and grief I’ve witnessed in the past year. But those 10 nurses who have stayed are my inspiration. Every shift, they show up, even if tired, angry and frustrated, and do their best for every patient,” May says.
Michelle Hollaway, R.N., says her coworkers sustained her passion for nursing. “I have supportive family and friends, but that does not provide enough stabilization for the mental anguish we suffer from seeing illness, suffering, and death at the bedside. Some patients survived in the ICU, but stayed longer than 30 days. The long-term effects of their illness led to their demise or a host of issues. That causes great distress for health care workers.”
Keeping the ICU adequately staffed is Jones’ biggest leadership challenge. She uses words like “warriors” and “angels” to describe her remaining nurses. Breaks are few and far between. “There is little time to sit down during a 12 hour shift. We get one patient stabilized only to rush to the bedside of another patient who needs immediate life-saving interventions,” says Jones.
No Silver Bullet
The nurses often receive phone calls from families desperate to save their hospitalized loved ones. “Many ask why we are or are not using a specific treatment. Physicians have many considerations when prescribing medicine, such as prior health conditions, lab results, etc. We try whatever we can to save lives, but this illness is aggressive. This year, patients are even sicker and deteriorate faster, despite our best efforts,” May says.
It’s tempting to latch onto the latest “miracle” drug, but there is no silver bullet for the coronavirus. “Experimental drugs and treatments are being approved at record numbers with nothing being successful at the ICU level of care. There is no miracle curing, life-saving treatment for this virus. We use the maximum supportive care, including life support measures and medications. Nothing provides significant improvement,” Hollaway says.
A Circle of Support
Were it not for their coworkers and the support of other hospital team members, the nurses say they could not have weathered the past year and a half. “The respiratory therapists are some of the most valuable yet unsung heroes of this pandemic. We appreciate them so much,” May says. Her thank you list is long and includes housekeepers, CNAs, food services staff, lab techs, pharmacists, facilities/maintenance workers and many others.
Reflecting on the situation nurses find themselves in, Hollaway says, “Health care providers are very resilient, but even so, we do have a breaking point.”
The Vaccination Challenge
That breaking point looms closer when people display indifference. “When the vaccines were proving to be overwhelmingly safe and effective, we hoped enough people would be vaccinated so we would not have to deal with the amount of illness and death that filled our work lives last year. We are disappointed so many did not get vaccinated, but we still show up, working harder than ever to keep these patients alive. But our physical, mental, and emotional health is suffering. Most of these patients would not require critical care if they had received the vaccine,” May says.
Hollaway points out that vaccination has controlled or wiped out many diseases in the past. “Vaccination has proven effective, whether one agrees or not. It has doubled our life expectancy. I urge the public to use logical reasoning when making decisions. Listen to your health care providers about medical decisions, not social media.”
According to the Department of Public Health, about 46% of Glynn County residents are vaccinated. A recent article published from the American Medical Association states that at least 85% of the U.S. population needs to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity, especially now with the Delta variant.
How You Can Help
Even in the midst of turmoil, moments of grace emerge. The nurses cherish the gratitude, gifts, thoughts and prayers, but implore the community to also help in the following ways:
• Get vaccinated. Schedule your free shot at the Brunswick or Camden Campus by visiting sghs.org/covid19-vaccine. The vaccine is also available at Georgia Department of Public Health vaccination clinic. To find a clinic, go to gachd.org/vaccine or call 912-230-5506.
• If health reasons prevent vaccination, stay home as much as possible.
• Wear a mask in public places and around unvaccinated individuals, whether vaccinated or not.
• Wash your hands, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, maintain social distancing when possible, and stay home when unwell.
• If your loved one is hospitalized, choose one person to serve as the family spokesperson who communicates with hospital staff.
• Be respectful to frontline workers caring for your loved ones. Be patient while waiting for a nurse to return phone calls. When nurses stop to answer calls, they have less time to care for patients.
• Be honest. If you have COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms, stay home and do not come into the hospital. You risk infecting people taking care of your loved ones.
• The pandemic places tremendous financial strain on not-for-profit community hospitals. Please consider donating to Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation by calling 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.