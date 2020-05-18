By DERRICK DAVIS
There’s no doubting Donald Babbin’s commitment to helping others.
Babbin has been with the Brunswick Police Department since 2006, working his way up the ranks from officer to lieutenant — the position he’s held for the last three and a half years.
But his journey in law enforcement began even earlier when the Boston native worked as a mechanic for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority. When Babbin wasn’t doing maintenance on state police vehicles, he volunteered as an unpaid auxiliary officer with the Wayland Police Department, racking up more than 3,500 hours of service.
It didn’t matter to Babbin that he was not receiving a paycheck, he was helping his local community, and that remains his purpose in the Golden Isles.
While serving in a part-time position as an officer for the Hull Police Department, Babbin went to work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and of course he did his training in Brunswick before deciding he wanted to stay.
“That’s how I ended up down here,” Babbin said. “I had to go to FLETC to train. I was with U.S. Customs, I did my training here, and I was assigned to Boston Logan Airport.
“I come back and say, you know what, let me move to Brunswick. Fifteen years later, that’s where I’m at.”
In his current position, Babbin is responsible for two patrol shifts, the BPD traffic division, its field training program, and its K9 unit, which he revived by raising $50,000 in donations.
In fact, just a few months ago, the BPD purchased its fifth dog — a weimaraner — that Babbin feels will help officers connect with schoolchildren.
“I want to be able to go back to the schools and bring them a dog some can actually play with and touch versus the patrol dogs, which they’re very limited,” Babbin said. “You can’t mess with them, so we always have our distance with the community in the school system with our dogs.
“But this dog, it’s a narcotics dog and a tracking dog, but you also don’t have to worry about it engaging with the wrong person.”
There are countless similar examples of Babbin’s desire to serve the community.
Following a rash of shootings in the city five or six years ago, Babbin felt it was crucial to instruct children on gun safety, so he turned to the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program — an NRA initiative that teaches kids to from pre-K through the 3rd grade that if they encounter a firearm they should: “Stop! Don’t touch! Leave the area! Tell an adult!”
Babbin felt the lessons would have more of an impact if co-opted by Eddie Eagle himself, so he raised $3,000 to purchase the costume.
He was also instrumental in partnering the Brunswick Police Department with the program Keep Golden Isles Beautiful as part of the Citizens Litter Patrol.
Seeking to show local residents that BPD cares about the community, Babbin and other officers clean a portion of U.S. Hwy 17 across from Winn Dixie. The first shift saw around 20 officers picking up trash on their days off.
“I got the idea one day,” Babbin said. “I see all these signs throughout the city, ‘This area picked up by this company or this organization,’ and I say, ‘We need to do this.’
“So I came up with the idea with another officer, we put it together, and we presented it to the citizens in charge of the litter patrol, and they gave us (U.S. Hwy 17). So we go up there a couple times a year and pick up trash. It’s a way we can give back to the citizens.”
Babbin’s love for the community he’s tasked with protecting is on full display at the station, where he arrives an hour before the shift just to prepare for the day-to-day activities, among which includes making sure there are enough officers for each of the four zones in the city of Brunswick stretching from the Glynn Isles Plaza to middle of Sidney Lanier Bridge and the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Recently, Babbin began briefing each shift around the flagpole at the Brunswick Police Department before ending each session by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Babbin said the call volume in the city of 16,000-20,000 was fairly high, and there would be regular walk-in reports. When the shelter-in-place order went into effect, the call volume plummeted over the first month, but then came a rise in domestic calls.
And just when the BPD felt it got a grasp on how to best operate in the midst of a pandemic, the state has taken major steps toward reopening.
In recent weeks, the BPD has done more traffic enforcement as more cars take the road again, but they’re still trying their best to limit patrol officers’ contact with the public.
“I advise everybody to do a ‘pass from the side’ approach, keep that distance, don’t take people’s driver’s license, just ask for their name and have them maybe even show you,” Babbin said.
Babbin has taken an extremely proactive approach to protecting his officers — monitoring their temperature when they arrive for shifts and asking them a series of questions. His dedication to looking after his officers’ health is especially commendable considering the potential ramifications in his personal life.
“My mother was actually living with me during this whole time, she comes down six months of the year,” Babbin said. “And she’s on oxygen, she has COPD. So it’s very complex for me. I really limited myself from everybody, but if I have to act, I have to act…
“We really went above and beyond what we had to do with personal protective equipment, and I was even above that because of me coming home everyday with my mother.”
Babbin applauded the job that has been done to provide the BPD with various forms of PPE, including disinfectant spray and masks. The department has also received PPE donations from businesses like Brewer Technology Solutions.
With a family member at home that’s a part of the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, Babbin has been extensive in disinfecting himself after every shift, spraying himself down with lysol and constantly washing his hands.
For all that Babbin has sacrificed for the community, all he asks is the community practices a bit of patience with officers in similar situations at home.
“Bear with the police,” Babbin said. “We are human, and we have families to go home to. Just bear with us if we’re kind of rude and standoffish. It’s not because we don’t want to be next to you, it’s because we try to limit our contact the best we can.
“I think right now, with everything else going on, the citizens of Brunswick, I think they realize this, and I think they understand our job.”
