Things have slowed down for Samantha Spaulding since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A patrol officer at the Brunswick Police Department for two and a half years, Spaulding’s usual 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. shifts consisted of riding through neighborhoods to deter burglaries and taking various service calls during prime business hours.
“My shift was extremely proactive,” Spaulding said. “Go out there, try to spot crime before it happened. Things like that. Traffic stops all the time.”
Spaulding is still patrolling neighborhoods and occasionally checking in with businesses, but instead of seeing people out and about, she’s increasingly spotting folks simply waving to her from their porches.
The proactivity of the job has subsided a bit with more people remaining at home now than maybe ever before.
There are certain calls that have become more frequent with much of the general public in quarantine, but as a whole, crime appears to be down in light of the world’s focus on COVID-19.
“We receive a lot more domestic calls during the daytime,” Spaulding said. “A lot more probable person calls during the daytime because everyone’s home. Especially during the first week, week and a half, we had a lot of probable person calls. The kids being out of school, they all wanted to congregate, cause issues between one another.
“But for the most part, our call volume has decreased so, so much.”
Considering the infectious nature of COVID-19, and how it can be spread by even those that appear asymptomatic, it’s best Spaulding and other officers keep their distance when possible.
Spaulding tries to maintain the six-feet social distancing guidelines and officers are doing more work from their cars than previously.
Arresting guidelines haven’t changed, and there still remain circumstances where an officer has to take someone to jail, but Spaulding’s commanding officers have worked to resolve calls before resorting to face-to-face contact, which often takes place outside of the home.
“My sergeant and my lieutenant have done a very good job of, I wouldn’t say screening calls, but looking over the calls to see if it can be handled over the phone instead of in person,” Spaulding said. “And of course if it is handled in person, my first thing is to tell dispatch, ‘If you can go ahead and get them to step outside,’ because I don’t want to go into anyone’s house if I don’t have to go in the first place, but especially with this virus.”
While there’s been some changes Spaulding’s had to make at work, its her home life that has arguably been more effected by the current pandemic.
The 28-year-old mother of three had been working opposite shifts as her husband, who works at the Glynn County Detention Center, but when his shift was changed to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, it made for a similar childcare predicament faced by many essential workers.
Luckily, Spaulding’s sister has been available to help fill in between the cracks.
“She’s been absolutely amazing through all of this,” Spaulding said. “Because, I’m going to tell you, some of the stuff she’s done for me… whoo.”
But Spaulding still worries about keeping her family safe. In dealing with the public daily, she increases her risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Spaulding and her husband obviously don’t have to option of self-isolating from their children, but they take every precaution possible to limit any potential spread — going straight from the front door to the bathroom in order to decontaminate without touching anything or anyone beforehand.
“Between the two of us, we’re home schooling, which is a whole ‘nother issue,” Spaulding said. “But we really don’t have the option to isolate from the kids because they’re so small.
“However, as soon as I get home, I don’t even make it in the door and stuff that I can take off starts coming off.”
Spaulding’s not dwelling on the negatives though.
As a millennial, Spaulding has grown up a terrorist attack, the Great Recession, and numerous mass shootings. The health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 is just the latest calamity.
But out of every tragedy comes new strength and a fresh perspective.
“It’s almost like a tragedy because there are people that just become grateful for every situation in life, and that’s what I’ve experienced,” Spaulding said. “Growing up through 9/11, growing up and we’ve had hurricanes in the path, there’s always people who step up and help, and the community definitely shows that they appreciate that.
“There are those that who are this way, and then there are those who, this is just such a different tragedy, that I don’t think they know how to express that. I haven’t had anyone who was irate or irritated, but I try to be as understanding as I can, just like everyone else is right now because we’re in such a crazy limbo.”
