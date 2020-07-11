By CONTRIBUTED REPORT
A Calm Presence in Uncertain Times
In a time when our country and community is gripped by fear, some people step forward and calmly take charge. Bobbie Sumner, LPN, is one of those people. She works at the Southeast Georgia Health System Glynn Immediate Care Center.
“When COVID-19 began, Bobbie was one of the first team members to test patients. She took charge of the call line, triaging and advising hundreds of patients and alleviating many fears early on, when information was uncertain. She served as a leader for her peers, boosting morale with her calm demeanor and setting the pace on overwhelming days. Despite rapidly changing circumstances, she always has a plan, and is a hero to her patients and co-workers,” says Beth Hall, R.T. (R), manager of Physician Practices for Southeast Georgia Physician Associates.
For Sumner, staying centered in the midst of a storm is all in a day’s work. “The nursing profession can be tough at times, but it’s also extremely rewarding. I just love taking care of others.”
Sumner’s love of service led her to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN) after 10 years as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). She earned her LPN certificate at Altamaha Technical College before joining the Health System two years ago. It wasn’t an easy road. “I went through nursing school as a single mother. I’m proud to show my three children that you really can do anything if you put your mind to it.”
An Ever-changing Workplace
As an LPN working in urgent care, Sumner never knows what surprises the day has in store. Beyond COVID-19 testing, the clinic also treats broken bones, wounds, colds, flu and other common ailments. Before the pandemic, Sumner triaged patients for care, administered medication, performed EKG’s, requested referrals, treated orthopaedic injuries and called in prescriptions. The myriad duties might give some people pause, but Sumner thinks it makes the job more meaningful. “I love seeing different types of people and meeting people from all over the world. I learn new things every day and use that knowledge and experience to help my patients.”
COVID-19 Hits Home
Sumner’s role changed when the coronavirus crisis began. “I spend a lot of time on the phone, either doing pre-triage for patients who need to be seen, talking to patients about their symptoms, calling them with test results or getting information for testing. I also do a lot of COVID-19 tests.”
Patient education is especially important now. Sumner spends a good deal of time teaching patients how to protect themselves from the coronavirus. She’s also vigilant about protecting herself.
“Before leaving work, I wipe down everything I touch, including my workstation, work and car keys, work and cell phone. I pack my stuff in a bag that stays in a certain area of my house. I take my shoes and clothes off at the door of my house and shower before starting dinner or sitting down to talk with the kids or helping with their school work.”
The highly contagious virus makes it easy to understand the public’s hesitance to visit a doctor.
However, the Health System along with health care providers are taking a variety of precautions.
“There are measures in place for your safety, whether you come in to see a primary care doctor, Immediate Care Center or Emergency Care Center. We are here for our community,” Sumner says.
A Support System
The Health System and Glynn County residents are there for Sumner and her fellow frontline health care workers, too. Sumner says that locals bring in food and call to see if the team needs anything.
“The best part about working at Southeast Georgia Health System is the crew I work with. I can always count on my team to have my back.”
The Health System has been very supportive as well. Personal protective equipment was and still is always available. Our practice manager is here every day, seeing what she can do on the administrative end or clinic side to help. Having a boss like that makes coming to work a whole lot easier.
Having a strong support system at work was important, because COVID-19 turned Sumner’s personal life upside down. “My kids, 16, 14 and 10, are unable to go anywhere. I run errands alone. They finished the school year at home. Even though my father and stepmother live nearby and are tremendously helpful, it was especially challenging when I was trying to keep up with school websites and schoolwork deadlines from three different schools.”
Reflecting on Sumner’s dedication, Hall comments, “She always puts patients first, even when tired or facing her own challenges.”
Maintaining Perspective
When thinking about the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the uncertainties ahead, Sumner draws strength from her favorite quote: “Everyone in life is your teacher. They either teach you the kind of person you want to be, or the kind of person you don’t want to be.”
Fortunately for the patients of Glynn Immediate Care Center, Bobbie Sumner is the kind of person most of us want to be.
