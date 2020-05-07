By DERRICK DAVIS
Always in search of ways to help her community, Susan Shipman has coordinated Christ Church Frederica’s Backpack Buddies program for the past nine years.
A initiative created to supply economically disadvantaged children with food over the weekends, Backpack Buddies has grown into a ecumenical effort in Glynn County with Shipman leading the charge.
“We provide weekend food bags for kids during the school year,” Shipman said. “Kids that are not getting their regular lunch or breakfast like they get regularly.
“But with the pandemic, and kids being at home, we’ve been working closely with communities and schools, they did phenomenal to get the food to Burroughs- Molette kids and their siblings.”
After retiring from her position as the director of the State Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division, Shipman first got involved with Backpack Buddies when the agency coordinator at Second Harvest convened a meeting of members of different churches with the idea. Originally working with just St. Simons Elementary, the program has spread to more of the area’s schools over time.
Through Backpack Buddies, 440 bags of food were distributed amongst disadvantaged children each week at various locations even before onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, despite dwindling numbers of volunteers and funds, the program is producing 800 bags of food per week to kids in need at St. Simons Elementary, Oglethorpe Point Elementary, Golden Isles Elementary, and Burroughs- Molette.
The bags are packed and coordination is set up at Christ Church’s parish hall. Then Shipman and other volunteers go out to distribute on Fridays.
Children can pick up food bags for them and their siblings at the park behind Burroughs-Molette Elementary School. There has also been a drop-off point set up in front of the St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, and bags have been delivered door-to-door in the Hopkins Homes Annex.
Although volunteer numbers are down, Shipman is still grateful for any assistance she receives.
“We’re fortunate and blessed that we have people from other denominations, and I’ve had all kinds of people contact me, to jump in and help,” Shipman said. “But we’ve been packing with very small groups of people, so it’s a more labor-intensive thing in terms of coordination.
“One of our biggest challenges is getting the food.”
The Backpack Buddies program gets a lot of its food from Second Harvest, but the current high demand has wiped out much of the selection, leaving Shipman to rely on runs to Walmart and Sam’s Club to fill in the cracks.
But buying in bulk to the tune of 800 items isn’t an easy task with stores limiting purchases of some goods throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Luckily the local community has pitched in.
“We have many very generous donors who know we’ve had this program going for a long time, and they’ve really stepped up when they knew we were going to be packing more bags and serving more children,” Shipman said.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have any very generous donors. We also have a weekly newsletter that’s electronic and we’ll put out a call. This week it was, ‘I need vienna sausages,’ or a protein.”
The organization’s needs vary from week-to-week as they look to provide two different breakfast items, two different lunches consisting of a protein and side like a fruit cup, and four snacks.
There are boxes set out at the Christ Church Frederica parish hall where people can donate food. Anyone interested in donating to the program can also write out a check denoting Backpack Buddies in the memo line.
Shipman also challenges other churches and organizations to join the program and sponsor a school
“There’s still a huge need among the school children for food bags on the weekend during the school year,” Shipman said. “We’re winding down the school year, but fall is right around the corner. I would love to encourage more churches to get involved and adopt a school.
“Talk to the leadership at the schools that are not being served right now. There are a number of schools who do not have this program in the schools.”
Organizing the program, filling bags, and distributing them has essentially turned into a full-time job for Shipman during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the smiles on the faces of those in need makes it all worthwhile.
“They are so grateful, they really are,” Shipman said.
“They can’t say thank you enough. Their kids are so well-mannered and wonderful about saying thank you. It at least makes you feel like you’re doing something in the middle of this to try to help somebody.”
