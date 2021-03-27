A Valuable Link in the Chain of Patient Care
When we think of health care heroes, we tend to think of people wearing lab coats or scrubs, working by the bedside. People working behind the scenes, at a desk or in a warehouse, are just as important to patient care. Without them, doctors, nurses and other clinicians could not do their jobs as effectively. “Behind the scenes people play an essential role. Everybody’s job is important, because everybody has to do their part. Collectively, it all comes together to help the patient,” says Tracie Campbell, a procurement specialist in the Southeast Georgia Health System Supply Chain Services department.
Campbell and her manager, Kyle Culbertson, CMRP, work on a 16-person team to obtain and distribute supplies for the Brunswick and Camden campuses and satellite facilities. A hospital needs many moving parts to function – from stretchers to surgical masks – and the Supply Chain Services team stocks everything, except food and medication. “The most meaningful aspect of this job is supplying downstream people like nurses, respiratory therapists, and other clinicians. We procure quality products at the best price to help them deliver positive patient outcomes,” describes Culbertson.
A Single-minded Pursuit
When COVID-19 struck the Golden Isles, Culbertson’s entire team focused almost exclusively on procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical supplies. “We worked with the Sterile Processing team on PPE preservation to extend the life of N-95 masks. We worked with Dr. Mosher, an infectious disease specialist. We worked with our transport team. Everyone had to be flexible, even if the task wasn’t in their job description. Everyone really stepped up to get out in front of this crisis,” Culbertson says.
Campbell agrees. “If something needed to be done, we did it as a Health System team. We were thinking of the patients. I’m really proud of that.”
Culbertson says that Health System relationships with Baptist Health – its Coastal Community Health affiliate -- and medical equipment supply contractors like Agiliti Asset 360 helped him get the job done. Throughout the pandemic, his department kept the supply chain flowing, even though it meant devoting significant time and attention to distribution and inventory control. The Health System’s proactive approach to procurement, and innovative approach to dealing with shortages, helped. When face coverings were in short supply, Culbertson said community volunteers made cloth masks for Health System team members not delivering direct patient care. The Health System’s Sterile Processing and Facilities team members created an N-95 mask sterilization system. The Health System’s fitness gym even became a PPE storeroom.
Shelly McKinney, R.N., a nurse manager caring for COVID-19 patients on the 4 St. Simons Tower, appreciates the effort. “Travel nurses tell us horror stories of having to use one N-95 mask for six weeks. One of the blessings of this pandemic is that our Health System was very proactive about getting us enough PPE.”
Campbell says her team never really worried about PPE supply shortages before COVID-19. “We think about it more now, and we’re grateful we’re here to help and make sure people have what they need.”
Lessons Learned
The pandemic taught our nation some painful, but valuable lessons. For Culbertson, diversifying manufacturing was among the most important. “The pandemic opened our eyes to where things are manufactured, instead of just looking for the best price. Hospitals and group purchasing organizations are really pushing manufacturers to diversify their locations.” He recalls one example. “A manufacturer of intravenous tubing had one plant in Puerto Rico. That was a problem when Hurricane Maria hit. They have since opened a second location.”
Even as COVID-19 vaccinations gain momentum, Culbertson and his team continue building critical supply reserves. “We’re still seeing strict allocations. Manufacturers have yet to fully recover,” he says.
Compassion in the Workplace
Working in health care lends true meaning to the work done by the Supply Chain department. For Culbertson, procuring supplies to save lives is a far cry from his previous work as a paint supplier. “There’s a lot of joy in this hospital; there’s a lot of sadness, too. You never know what people are going through. I try to smile at people I pass in the halls, though these days, I’m smiling with my eyes.” Campbell feels the same. “I try to speak to every person I pass.”
Little Wins
Culbertson and Campbell feel hopeful that vaccines will eventually restore a sense of normalcy. In the meantime, they stay strong by leaning on their faith. “I’m thankful for my family and faith in God, and I focus on the little wins each day brings,” shares Culbertson. Campbell works hard and prays hard for hospital patients. “I pray for the Health System and the patients.”
Although Supply Chain jobs are less visible than some within the Health System, their efforts are an important link in the chain of patient care. Knowing that, and knowing they make a difference, makes it all worthwhile.
To support your community hospital, call Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.