A heart for helping others
It takes a special person to work in customer service, especially when your customers are patients needing hospital services. You must be detail-oriented and efficient, while maintaining an abundance of patience and empathy. Fortunately, the Southeast Georgia Health System Patient Experience team members possess those qualities and more.
“I liken this profession to that of a teacher, missionary, or social worker. A heart for people and helping others is a must,” says Natalie McBride, director, Patient Experience. McBride and coordinators Tammy Box and Valencia Thomas collaborate with health care providers to identify and act on opportunities for improvement. “We investigate and manage grievances from patients and families for both the Brunswick and Camden campuses. We also compile statistics and analyze trends related to patient satisfaction and complaints,” explains Thomas.
In an age where customer service can lack accountability, McBride, Box, and Thomas stand out. They encourage feedback from patients, families, and individuals representing patients. “We like to hear about your experience and love to recognize team members who exemplify our standards of excellence. We also like to hear if there’s an opportunity for improvement,” McBride says.
Professional Becomes Personal
For McBride, the Health System isn’t just an employer. “I was born at the Brunswick hospital and have lived my entire life in one of the counties we serve. I want the Health System to be the best it can be. I love being able to give back to my community by being part of our health care system.”
Thomas says McBride often transcends her administrator’s role. “Natalie has provided a shoulder to cry on as family members watched a loved one pass away. She has provided warm blankets to patients and family members, as well as an open ear and heart. She’s a strong example of a great leader, always willing to go above and beyond for patients, families, and the team she supervises.”
McBride is the first to admit she couldn’t perform her job without her co-workers. “We are three separate individuals, but work together as one. I am blessed to be a part of a great team.”
Delivering Relief in Difficult Times
Anyone who has ever tried to resolve a problem with a large organization will appreciate Tammy Box. As she reviews, investigates, and resolves complaints, one thing sticks firmly in her mind. “The most meaningful aspect of my job is bringing a sense of relief to anyone with a grievance, by assuring their concerns are heard and reviewed, not just ‘swept under the rug.’”
Box believes knowledge is power and should be used to help others. When senior citizens struggled to navigate the Health System’s online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling webpage, Box says her co-worker stepped up to help. “Valencia takes great care explaining and assisting individuals.”
Reflecting on her team’s pandemic response, she recalls her director’s contributions. “Natalie did whatever was necessary for patients, families, and team members, especially in our critical care units. She also spent endless hours coordinating visitations and providing much needed nourishment to our frontline workers.”
The admiration is mutual. “Tammy has a wealth of experience navigating the intricacies of health care and uses her knowledge to answer questions and explain processes in a way that is easy to understand. Both Tammy and Valencia have the gift of empathy and a heart for the community we serve. It shows in how they interact with patients and families,” McBride says.
COVID Hits Home
COVID-19 touched the lives of Health System team members as it has so many Americans. While none of the women have contracted the virus, and all three have now been vaccinated, Box watched her husband struggle through it. McBride’s poignant vaccination milestone is one many people can relate to. “After my dad and I were vaccinated, I was able to eat a meal with him for the first time in a year!” All three women say they leaned on their faith to endure last year’s difficulties. Tapping into that source of strength helped them adapt at work, too. Interactions with patients and families changed radically during the pandemic and safety protocols intensified. With hospital visitation limited, the team delivered items to patient rooms and helped patients and families communicate through FaceTime and Google Duo.
A Steady Presence
Despite faith and teamwork, being on the receiving end of complaints is taxing. “You must be strong in mind and spirit to process whatever the day presents. The reward is knowing you helped many people on many different levels, whether it’s walking someone to their destination or arranging for a physician to contact a family member,” Box says. Appreciation for the Health System sustains the women through challenging days. “We are the largest employer in Glynn County, yet we feel like a small family,” McBride says.
The Patient Experience team members remained steadfast throughout the turmoil of the past year and will continue to do so. “We’re still here, ensuring that every concern is heard, reviewed, and addressed. We’re here for compliments and kind words as well!” Box says.
