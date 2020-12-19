A Calm Presence Behind the Scenes
When you think of a pharmacist, do you picture a serious person in a lab coat, working quietly behind the scenes? Today, a hospital pharmacist is among those toiling in the eye of a hurricane called COVID-19. No matter how rapidly coronavirus information changes or how many patients enter intensive care, a pharmacist must remain calm and focused in the center of the storm.
The pharmacists at Southeast Georgia Health System work with doctors and other health care providers to monitor the progress of every patient admitted to the hospital. They may need to continuously modify a treatment plan to ensure a positive outcome.
Challenges and Changes
“We have had more investigational drugs this year than I’ve ever seen,” says Laura Limburg, PharmD, BCPS, a 15-year team member of the Health System. As pharmacy clinical coordinator for the Brunswick Campus, she leads programs to improve hospital performance and patient outcomes. “We’ve been busy learning protocols and obtaining and monitoring new medications, so they can be administered safely. We’ve followed the CDC literature and guidelines for COVID-19 patients and worked with our medical providers to help select the best medication treatment,” Limburg says when describing this year’s whirlwind of activity. “It has been a challenge – new data comes out so rapidly that today’s best therapy may not be recommended tomorrow!” She works closely with Jennifer Boykin, RPh, PharmD, BCPS, a critical care pharmacist who also trains Doctorate of Pharmacy students.
When asked to describe the contributions his team made this year, Pharmacy Director W. Tim Tyre, R.PH., M.H.S., says, “As the pandemic evolved, Dr. Limburg and Dr. Boykin were extremely helpful in providing updated clinical information for the COVID-19 disease and treatments. Even with their already busy schedules, our team is always willing to assist in treating these patients who are often critically ill.”
Both women underwent rigorous training prior to entering the field. Limburg earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, before pursuing her PharmD at the University’s Memphis campus. During her pharmacy practice residency at the Regional Medical Center of Memphis, she focused on anticoagulation and infectious disease, two specialties that served her well during the outbreak. “COVID-19 patients can be prone to blood clots. We help with medication selection, dosing and monitoring of blood thinners, which is important to prevent clots and decrease the risk of bleeding.”
Boykin has worked at the Health System for eight years and earned her degree from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah, Georgia. Though a pharmacist often works alone, her favorite part of the job involves teamwork. “I enjoy collaborating with our critical care team and helping provide optimum patient care. Multidisciplinary rounds are my favorite part of the week.” When working as a preceptor training pharmacy students, she presents a well-rounded experience and a glimpse behind the hospital curtain. “I promise that they will never forget the day they spend shadowing the nurses!”
Saving Lives Together
Although typically working behind the scenes, pharmacists know that they help the medical teams throughout the Health System save lives. A self-described “numbers and data nerd,” Limburg finds fulfillment in initiating hospital-wide changes that improve performance and patient outcomes, and she feels supported in her efforts. “There are new challenges, problem solving and information to learn daily. The Health System’s leadership is open to new ideas and the medical staff works well with the pharmacy department.”
This year challenged the pharmacists in ways they never imagined. “Normally, during a code blue (cardiac arrest), I’m at the bedside with the nurses, manning the code cart. Now, I’m stuck outside (the room) hoping I can understand them through their masks and face shields,” says Boykin.
Thinking back over 2020, Limburg says, “It hasn’t been easy, especially when my kids had the longest spring break ever!” Helping others through her work has been fulfilling, however. She encourages people to discuss their questions about the virus with their pharmacist and physician. “Please do not get your medical information from social media. We really want to help and can point you to legitimate scientific and medical resources.”
Boykin echoes her colleague’s concern about false or confusing information. She is relieved about the vaccine, but understands that not everyone is receptive. “I realize there is some hesitancy because the vaccine may seem rushed. However, if you think about all the technology and money dedicated to this problem, scientists have stepped up and worked hard to deliver this solution.”
Like their fellow scientists, Limburg, Boykin and the rest of the pharmacy team will continue working hard to save lives and keep people healthy, through the pandemic and beyond.
To support your community hospital during this difficult time, call Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.