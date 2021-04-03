A Beacon
of Safety
In trying times, safety can seem elusive, which makes it all the more precious. Fortunately, people like Security Officer Wesley Mitchell dedicate their careers to protecting the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus.
A Health System team member for the last seven and a half years, Mitchell is a consistent, compassionate presence as he protects co-workers, patients, visitors and the facility itself. Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mitchell takes his hometown’s “Brotherly Love” motto to heart. “My impact is making everyone feel safe when I’m around. I love doing security work because I love order and fairness,” he says.
A desire to serve
Mitchell started his professional career as a custodian and maintenance mechanic at the Marriott Hotel in Philadelphia. Eventually, he was recognized as an ideal candidate for security work. After relocating to Kingsland, Georgia, he became a supply clerk and patient transporter at the Health System’s Senior Care Center-St. Marys. Once again, his strengths were recognized, and Mitchell was offered a security position.
“Officer Mitchell brings his great work ethic, kind-heartedness and law enforcement experience to the department. His quick response to numerous life-saving emergencies contributes to the hospital providing many noteworthy successes in medical care,” says Kenneth Hobbs, Camden Campus security supervisor. “He also brings a desire to serve his community and set the example of good citizenship for people throughout Camden County.”
No two days are alike for Mitchell. He serves as a fire drill coordinator for the Camden Campus and the Senior Care Center-St. Marys, instructs staff in firefighting and may be called upon to defuse potential threats or physical altercations, as well as lend a helping hand where needed. “He has dramatically contributed to the customer service success of every department in which he works. He is compassionate in helping anyone requiring his assistance,” Hobbs says.
Guided by faith
In addition to his job, Mitchell feels blessed in other areas of life. When he is not spending time with his wife, five children or 14 grandchildren, he enjoys “quiet time, meditation and Bible study in my prayer room.” He also serves as a Life Group leader and a security team member at the Harbor Worship Center in Kingsland. Mitchell’s life is guided by his faith, which contributes to his love of service and his reputation as a fair, honest and loyal employee.
An early riser, Mitchell likes to get things done. His hobbies include building projects, working on his vehicles, traveling with his wife (pre-COVID) and watching sports.
Mitchell’s concern for others stands out, whether he’s at home, at work or church. In trying times, it can be hard to feel a sense of security. Fortunately, people like Wesley Mitchell are standing by our side.
