Dr. William Bristol has seen how COVID-19 can impact a person’s life, both as a physician treating people with the virus and as a patient who contracted it.
Despite having antibodies from his infection a month ago, Bristol was among the first 150 frontline health care workers to get the first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine Thursday at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Another 150 frontline workers who have risked contracting the virus the past nine months will be inoculated today.
Bristol returned to work in the health system’s community care center a week and a half ago. He had pneumonia, fever and fatigue for the eight to nine days he experienced the worst symptoms.
He has antibodies from his bout with the coronavirus, but the vaccine is recommended for most people, including those who have had the disease. The vaccine, followed by a booster shot three weeks later, is 95 percent effective in providing protection.
Bristol said the vaccine will help provide some welcome relief from the stress felt by frontline health care workers who have tirelessly helped treat COVID-19 patients at the health system since last spring.
“We continue to see patients every day and continue to get exposed,” Bristol said. “I think we’ve all been extremely stressed. It goes on and on. It really wears.”
While the vaccine offers hope to many Americans eager for life to return to normal, now is not the time for complacency.
“It’s going to be a rough winter,” Bristol said. “Now that the vaccine is here, believe in the vaccine. I hope everyone gets it.”
Dr. Shontae Buffington, another physician in the community care center, was vaccinated Thursday shortly after Bristol. She hopes she is among the first of many across the nation to get the vaccine.
“I’m thinking more about the big picture,” she said. “I’m looking for 100 million people to do the same thing. It’s about community. Hopefully enough people get it.”
Vaccinated hospital workers were required to remain in the room for 15 minutes to ensure they didn’t have any rare adverse reactions.
Buffington said an annual flu shot caused more pain in her arm than the Pfizer vaccine, and that was the only symptom. No hospital employees who received the vaccine reported an adverse reaction.
Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the health system, said the vaccine was developed quickly, but there has been extensive testing to ensure its safety.
“It’s not your typical vaccine,” he said. “So far, I’m pleased.”
Scherneck said he would take the vaccine without hesitation but the limited supply needs to go to those who risk their health every time they go to work.
“I would jump all over this right now,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to getting it myself.”
The inoculations for staff are staggered for different times and days among different departments in case some have adverse reactions that could impact hospital operations.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a booster shot three weeks after the first injection, which won’t be a problem for hospital staff. But it might for some people.
“We need to encourage people to get a second shot,” he said. “The logistics will be a challenge.”
Scherneck said he empathizes with doctors, nurses and other staff who for months have helped treat patients battling the disease.
“They have seen some of the debilitating effects of COVID,” he said. “I’ve got to believe finally there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”