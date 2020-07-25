By CONTRIBUTED REPORT
Local Nurse Stays Strong for Her Patients
When Amanda King, LPN, cares for the residents of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Senior Care Center in Brunswick, she sets aside her weariness and concerns. Her attitude conveys courage and confidence to the residents, even as she copes with the biggest challenge of her career.
“I try to go into work in a good mood so the residents will be in a better mood. The best part of my job is making a difference in a resident’s life with a conversation or by bringing a smile to their face,” King says.
Being of service comes naturally to her. “As a kid, I helped care for my three younger brothers. I enjoy taking care of others.” That inclination led King to earn a Licensed Practical Nurse certificate from the Medical Careers Institute in Virginia. While there, she learned the importance of teamwork. “Nursing school is not easy; you need a support system.” Fortunately, the nursing profession is “all about teamwork”, King says, especially at the Senior Care Center. “We work well together and put our residents first.” In addition to her supportive co-workers, she appreciates the Health System. “They care about their employees and want to see us succeed. They offer tuition reimbursement and are flexible with our school schedules. There’s so much room to grow with the Health System.”
Coping with COVID-19
COVID-19 has forced all frontline health care workers to grow in ways they never knew possible. King says her personal and professional life changed “dramatically”. Like other Senior Care Center staff, she is tested weekly for COVID-19, washes her hands “constantly” and wears a mask 12-13 hours a day. “It’s definitely more stressful, but we try to not appear stressed in front of the residents.”
When she cares for patients diagnosed with coronavirus, King maintains a heightened level of safety. “I must protect myself and the patients completely when I go in and out of their rooms.” Patients with COVID-19 are cared for separately, in rooms specially designed to contain the virus.
As her professional life became more complex, King’s personal life became more constricted. She rarely leaves home except to work. When she does goes out, she wears a mask and carries hand sanitizer. Like her fellow health care workers, she is frustrated by individuals who don’t wear masks or social distance. “It’s starting to get to health care workers.
Do your
part to help
us stop this
disease. Wear your mask.
If we can wear masks 12-13 hours a day, you can do it for a short time when you’re out in public.”
Taking Time to Be Kind
King’s elderly patients also struggle with restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Not having visitors is hard.
The staff does their best to keep residents connected with family through FaceTime, phone calls and window-to-window visits. One day, a resident’s daughter was especially upset at not being able to visit her mother. King took time out to speak with the woman outside, at a safe distance.
“I couldn’t hug her, but reassured her that her mother was being cared for. I love all of my residents.”
Hearing King’s words, the daughter wept.
For Amanda King, it was a moment that makes all the hard work worthwhile. For the family member, it was the kindness she needed, that we all need, during this time of uncertainty.
The public is encouraged to send cards and letters to residents of the Senior Care Centers. Send them to: Resident, c/o Senior Care Center, 2611 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick, GA 31520, or to Resident, c/o Senior Care Center, 805 Dilworth St., St. Marys, GA 31558.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.