It’s one of the Brunswick library’s best kept secrets.
Tucked in the back, near the rear door, is a used book store where fans of hardbacks, paperbacks, music, movies and more can discover treasures at discount prices.
The store is run by volunteers of the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library nonprofit, which donates all its store proceeds, along with money raised by two big book sales each year, to Marshes of Glynn Libraries. The money supports some of the libraries numerous special programs, like summer reading activities and events.
“We’ve been surprised to hear people who don’t know there’s a store there,” said Mila Bouts, president of the local Friends of the Library. “We want people to understand there’s a good place to get used books that are in good condition, on all sorts of topics.”
Last week, the Glynn County Commission proclaimed Oct. 21 to 26 to be Friends of the Library Week, as part of a national effort to bring more attention to this organization.
The Brunswick group is celebrating with a buy one, get one free sale all week.
“You can come once every day, if you want, and buy one, get one,” Bouts said.
The store in Brunswick opened 13 years ago. Its most recent donation to the library in August totaled $15,000.
“It always surprises me how much money we make selling used books,” Bouts said.
The store is open Mondays through Fridays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Hardback books cost $2 and paperbacks cost $1, but the store also sells digital media like CDs, DVDs and audiobooks.
Between 30 and 40 dedicated volunteers keep the store running, Bouts said, and around 200 members support the organization. Memberships to the Friends of the Library group begin at $10.
“The biggest thing you’ll find about us is we’re all readers,” Bouts said. “And we love to read, and we love to share our love of reading with other people. It’s a wonderful opportunity to just talk books and look at books and then, depending on what you’re interested in, you get involved in other things.”
She said the group has partnered well with the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island, which recently donated hundreds of books to the store at the end of their big sale.
The group’s ultimate goal, year-round, is to help the Brunswick library remain a successful community hub.
“There’s so many things that a library does, that makes you realize that libraries are still here,” Bouts said. “They’re good places to be, and it’s very worthwhile to help support your library, just by using your card.”
The group is also promoting a Georgia Libraries Pines library card design contest, and the winner will receive a prize along with a grant opportunity for the library in their community. More information can be found at georgialibraries.org/pines-contest.