Back home, Kathy Howard grew accustomed to a whirlwind preparation process for her Friends of the Library book sale.
Howard, a volunteer for the group in Springfield, Ore., said they had about a day and a half to throw books on tables as quickly as possible and open the doors to customers.
So she was pleasantly surprised last week when she arrived at the Brunswick library to prepare for the winter book sale hosted by the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, a group she joined soon after moving to Glynn County last summer.
“It’s just unreal to me, the space that they have and the time that they have,” Howard said. “(In Springfield) we had a day and a half to set up, and on Saturday we had to be out of there by five.”
Thanks to support from the Marshes of Glynn Libraries staff at the Brunswick location, the local Friends of the Library group had about a week to set up their first book sale since last February in the library’s expansive conference space.
The sale begins Wednesday, with a 3 to 6 p.m. preview event for members of the group. The sale will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. A $5 bag sale will take place 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There’s a larger selection of books this year, due in part to the significant increase in donations the Friends group saw in 2020 and to their inability to host their usual August sale because of pandemic concerns.
Nearly 20,000 books will be on sale this year. For the first time in around a year, the storage room is empty, said Mila Bouts, president of Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
“This is our big moneymaker for the library,” Bouts said. “In other years, we make anywhere from like $8,000 to $12,000.”
That money is combined with what is raised in the Friends book store, open year-round and located in the Brunswick library, and goes directly to the library to purchase new books or support other needs.
The group’s members had long discussions about what COVID-19 precautions to put in place, Bouts said. Masks will be required for all who visit the sale, and hand sanitizer and gloves will be available.
New protocols will also be in place this year for the preview sale open only to members, in order to prevent crowding at the sale’s entrance before it begins.
This year, a number system will designate those who arrive in line first and allow everyone to enter the sale in an orderly fashion without being crowded together.
Those protocols are listed in more detail online at friendsbwk.org.
“We’re trying to do what we can,” Bouts said. “We really want people to come.”
The sale will, per usual, feature a “premium room.” This designated space will have some of the most unique and special books for sale at higher prices.
The group is also looking for new members and volunteers to help run the store and set up and manage the semi-annual book sales. They received some student support last week from a group of nine Glynn Academy Marine Corps Junior ROTC members, who volunteered several hours after school and moved boxes of books out of the storage room.
And with a week to set up, Howard said she and other volunteers have been able to organize the vast inventory for customers. She encouraged taking advantage of this opportunity to shop for books at a discount price and for a good cause.
“For anybody who loves to read, it’s just such a variety,” Howard said. “You can stand all day at a category of books that you like and go home with a bundle of $20’s worth but really you’re going home with $150’s worth … It’s a fantastic deal.”
She noticed an abundance, though, of one subcategory of books that seems to be more popular in the Golden Isles than Oregon.
“I have never seen so many golf books in my life” she said.