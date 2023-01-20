The tables set up in Brunswick library Wednesday were noticeably empty of books.
In the coming days, though, the tables will be filled with thousands of books of all kinds and for all reading levels and interests as volunteers with the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn Library set up for their winter sale.
The sale will be Jan. 25-28 at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St. It will open with a members-only preview sale 3-6 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 and 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 28, followed by a 12:30-3 p.m. $5 bag sale.
Book seekers are encouraged to bring along their own shopping bags or boxes each day of the sale.
Eleven members of the JROTC at Glynn Academy volunteered at the sale set-up Wednesday, carting the nearly 500 boxes of books from the storage room to the sale space.
They worked efficiently, loading about 15 boxes per cart and wheeling them down the hall. Every box was already meticulously labeled by volunteers, and signs on tables designated what types of books — fiction, history, religion, gardening and much more — will go there.
“In here we’ll have people move these boxes to the various tables and put them on the floor underneath the table,” Friends volunteer Bob Cunningham instructed the students. “And then (Friends volunteers) will spend the next week unloading those boxes and putting the books on the table.”
The Friends organization hosts two large sales each year, the proceeds of which go directly to the library. The group also operates a store year-round in the library, where they sell most paperbacks for $1 and most hardbacks for $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Friends accept book donations year-round. The organization’s storage room typically fills up fast in between sales.
The upcoming sale will also feature a “special finds” section with exciting items that were donated in recent months. Shoppers will find in this section a full anthology of Beatles music as well as an assortment of classic comic books, some of which may date back to the 1960s.
“In these two boxes of vintage comic books, we’ve got Batman, Superman, all sorts of stuff,” said Friends volunteer Sally Easely as she combed through the stack of books. “None of them were priced, so a friend who is a volunteer at the library and I went through everything and we’ve given everything a family-friendly price.”
Some of the donated comics were listed online with prices nearing $100, she said. Many at the upcoming sale have a price tag of around $30.
The JROTC students will return after the sale to help pack up the boxes that are sold to an online thrift program or donated to area nonprofits.
Cameron Smith, a senior at Glynn Academy and a second lieutenant in the JROTC, said he’s excited volunteer with the sale as he’s done for several years now.
“We’re always happy to help everybody,” he said. “… We’re always happy to help the community.”