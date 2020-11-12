Travis McMichael is a happy, easygoing man who would feel duty-bound to abide by any conditions applied to his release from jail, family and friends testified Thursday during a bond hearing for the man accused in the shooting death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23 on the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
Likewise, father Gregory McMichael is a respected veteran of law enforcement, a model tenant and a trusted friend, not someone who would skip out if granted bond, supporters testified.
There was no decision after a day’s worth of testimony on whether Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will grant bond to the father and son. The McMichaels are accused of arming themselves, hopping in a pickup truck and pursuing the 25-year-old Arbery through the streets of Satilla Shores to a deadly confrontation. Gregory McMichael said they suspected him of burglary; Arbery was unarmed and dressed for jogging.
The day’s court proceedings concluded with the first testimony from witnesses for the prosecution. Wanda Jones Cooper said the McMichaels should not be allowed out of jail while awaiting trial because her son never got the chance to come home.
“No matter how fast he ran or how quickly he turned, these men refused to let him go home,” Jones said. “They should not go home now. These men are as dangerous today as they were on Feb. 23.”
The bond hearing will resume at the Glynn County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Friday. A Superior ccourt judge out of Savannah, Walmsley was appointed to preside over the trial after local judges recused themselves.
Travis McMichael, 34, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, all face multiple charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. All have remained jailed in the Glynn County Detention Center since May, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the months-old case and made arrests.
Bryan, who joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck and took chilling video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun, was denied bond at a hearing earlier this summer.
Robert Rubin, Travis McMichael’s attorney in the racially charged murder case, asked each of the five people who testified on McMichael’s behalf whether he ever displayed any animosity toward different races. All testified that McMichael treated everyone equally.
But on cross-examination, prosecuting attorney Jesse Evans presented McMichael’s long-time friend Zackary Langford with potential evidence to the contrary. Evans presented Langford with text messages and social media posts between him and Travis McMichael that depicted apparent racial slurs, information obtained during the GBI investigation.
Evans submitted a social media post allegedly sent from Langford to Travis McMichael. McMichael’s reply: “Ha ha ha. Sayonara you slant-eyed f #@$.”
Langford said he did not recall the exchange.
Then, Evans asked Langford about a text sent to him from McMichael on Nov. 28, 2019, that referenced “shooting a crackhead coon with gold teeth.”
Evans noted that Langford replied by texting back, “he needed some Newports (cigarettes).”
Langford again said he did not recall the exchange. After reviewing the written transcripts handed to him by Evans, Langford said he did recall the text conversation. “We were talking about a raccoon,” Langford said.
Several people vowed to put up their own property as collateral for the McMichaels to post bond if granted by Judge Walmsley. Among those was Langford and his wife, Ashley. Shawn Lee Sawyer and his wife, Ashlee, also offered to put up their home on the bond for their long-time friend.
Both couples testified that Travis McMichael would abide by the terms of release and would not be a risk for flight. “He’s a man of his word, a man of honor,” Shawn Sawyer said.
The Sawyers and Langfords both had known Travis McMichael for decades, describing him as a man who loved to make people laugh and eschewed confrontation. “He is the happiest person I have ever met,” Ashlee Sawyer said. “He just wants to make people laugh.”
Ashlee Sawyer added that Travis McMichael had expressed remorse to her about the shooting. “He told me he wished it never happened like that,” she said. “He prayed for Ahmaud and his mother.”
Connie Scroggs, the family’s landlord, offered the very home she rents to the family in Satilla Shores as collateral for Gregory McMichael’s bond. Bobby Ellis, owner of Ellis Marine, also offered to put up property on behalf of the elder McMichael.
“Just knowing what kind of guy he is, I think he’s a guy who will do what he says he’ll do,” Ellis said.
Later, prosecutor Evans said the real issue focused on the McMichael’s actions in those tense moments on the afternoon of Feb. 23. “Would you agree with the old police saying, good character never excuses bad conduct?” said Evans, a prosecutor with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
Leigh McMichael testified on behalf of her husband and her son. Gregory McMichael was a respected veteran of local law enforcement, she said, having served with the Glynn County Police Department for seven years before serving as an investigator for some 20 years with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. His involvement in the fatal shooting prompted District Attorney Jackie Johnson to immediately recuse herself.
Johnson’s handling of the Arbery case caused public uproar in many circles and ultimately may have contributed to her reelection loss to Keith Higgins on Nov. 3.
Gregory McMichael also served with distinction in the Navy prior to his law enforcement career, Leigh McMichael noted.
He retired from the DA’s office in May 2019, citing health reasons that included heart attacks and a stroke, Leigh McMichael said.
When she was a nurse at a hospice facility, Leigh McMichael said her son served as a lifeguard at a related bereavement camp. The teenaged Travis McMichael was lauded for saving a child from drowning in the camp’s swimming pool, she said. The Brunswick High graduate had a stellar Coast Guard career, winning a good conduct award before his discharge from the service in 2015.
She said her son would not be at risk for flight if released because of his 4-year-old son. The child had spilt time between his father and his mother, who lives in Jacksonville, she said.
“He means the world to him,” she said. “Travis would never leave him.”
Jones said her son meant the world to her, too.
“As the court may imagine, I have suffered,” Arbery’s mother testified in a prepared statement. “I continue to suffer mentally and emotionally while I wait for justice for my son.”