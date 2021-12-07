Fire damaged a home Friday night in the 2500 block of Bartow Street, displacing a mother and her four teenaged children, according to the Brunswick Fire Department.
Brunswick firefighters received a fire alarm call from the home at 2514 Bartow St. at 8:43 p.m., Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy May said. Firefighters were on scene five minutes later and had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving, May said. The fire caused some $30,000 damage to the single-story brick and wood-frame structure and destroyed an additional $5,000 in possessions inside.
The fire started in the family room. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The four children were home at the time, but none were injured. The local American Red Cross found accommodations for the family.
Firefighters were alerted by the company that monitors the home’s fire alarm system, May said.