Fresh outdoor cuts

Alvin Mack gives Maurice Hughes a buzz cut in a front yard on Cochran Ave. in Arco on Monday afternoon. “I just do this on the side to help some people in the neighborhood,’’ Alvin Mack said. “People who know me.” Mack had his barber chair sitting beside a sidewalk and his scissors, talc, brushes and combs laid out on the hood of a pickup as he guided shears across Maurice Hughes’ scalp. An extension cord trailed from the front door of a duplex apartment to his clippers. Hughes said he brings out his clippers and chair especially at the start of the school year so kids can go meet their classmates with a fresh haircut. “Some of their parents can’t afford it. I look out for them,’’ he said. He also helps out some churches, Mack said.

