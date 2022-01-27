Alvin Mack gives Maurice Hughes a buzz cut in a front yard on Cochran Ave. in Arco on Monday afternoon. “I just do this on the side to help some people in the neighborhood,’’ Alvin Mack said. “People who know me.” Mack had his barber chair sitting beside a sidewalk and his scissors, talc, brushes and combs laid out on the hood of a pickup as he guided shears across Maurice Hughes’ scalp. An extension cord trailed from the front door of a duplex apartment to his clippers. Hughes said he brings out his clippers and chair especially at the start of the school year so kids can go meet their classmates with a fresh haircut. “Some of their parents can’t afford it. I look out for them,’’ he said. He also helps out some churches, Mack said.
Fresh outdoor cuts
Terry Dickson
Civics education in Georgia was put in the spotlight Wednesday during an event hosted by the Reagan Institute.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill, reversing an earlier decision, announced Tuesday she will not seek a second term of office this year.
A full house at the Sea Palms conference center on St. Simons Island voiced their wishes, needs and criticisms Monday to Glynn County Commissioners at a town hall meeting to discuss a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection due to her husband's health.
A utility subcontractor's negligence damaged an oak tree along Frederica Road near Atlantic Drive, but the intrusion was a clear breach of the St. Simons Island tree ordinance, county officials said.
