An American flag bumper sticker would have been easier, but Michael Heiser opted instead to send a stronger message by flying a full-size version of Old Glory off the back of his SUV every Friday.
He started the practice five or six years ago and calls it Freedom Friday, partly for the alliteration. Since then, he has flow the flag unfailingly weather, the sunset and other events of great importance permitting.
“I’ve only taken it off for Georgia’s first national (college football) championship,’’ he said. “I put it back on the next Friday.”
But the owner of Brunswick Studio on Newcastle makes other exceptions to adhere to flag etiquette.
“I never fly it in the rain or at night,’’ he said.
That also means he subjects his vehicle — a Surburban and the Yukon that replaced it — to weekly washes.
“It’s gotta be clean. You can’t fly a flag if what it’s attached to doesn’t look great,’’ Heiser said. “The hard part is changing out the flag and not letting it hit the ground.”
The mount attached to his hitch is all of his design from parts bought at local hardware stores.
The flag he flew Friday with his vehicle parked in front of his business was brand new, just out of the box with creases still in it from being folded for packing.
“It came in on Wednesday. I couldn’t wait to put it on the car,’’ he said.
Having road tested the flags, he’s become an expert of sorts on banner fabrics.
“Polyester is the most durable,’’ but the seams aren’t always reliable, he said. And while cotton has perhaps the most authentic look, Heiser said, “Those things rip to shreds.’’
Flags made of parachute are the best for catching the wind, billowing out in even a slight breeze.
He put it on the Yukon Friday after he dropped his sons, John, 14, and Jack, 12, at Glynn Middle School. John was disappointed and, as he closes in on becoming an Eagle Scout, knows his flags.
Heiser promised it will be stretched out in the wind next Friday when middle school classes start.