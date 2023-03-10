An American flag bumper sticker would have been easier, but Michael Heiser opted instead to send a stronger message by flying a full-size version of Old Glory off the back of his SUV every Friday.

He started the practice five or six years ago and calls it Freedom Friday, partly for the alliteration. Since then, he has flow the flag unfailingly weather, the sunset and other events of great importance permitting.

