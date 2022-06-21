Bruce Moody is a testament to the power of community support.
Moody, a retired lieutenant colonel of the United States Navy and a Brunswick native, returned home last week for a new partnership that will address learning loss related to COVID-19 for a group of rising fifth and sixth grade students in Glynn County.
The pilot program will offer free reading and math tutoring on the Rise Risley campus. It’s meant to address what is one of the most pressing educational concerns of a generation, Moody said.
“Coming back and partnering with them is sort of like the fulfillment of an investment that somebody made in me,” he said.
Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority has partnered with the Huntington Learning Center franchise in Fairfax, Virginia, which Moody founded, to develop the program.
The pilot is called the Racial Equity and Learning, or REAL, program and will be funded through a grant from United Way of Greater Atlanta. The pilot program will aid 12 local fifth- and sixth-grade students.
“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in schools having to transition to remote learning has taken a toll on our children, families and education system,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO at Community Action. “As a result, there has been significant learning loss which has occurred in our area as well as the state of Georgia.”
Distance learning has caused significant setbacks in achievement, particularly among Black and Hispanic youth, she said.
“They deserve access to high quality programming, which is one of the most important investments to make in our youth’s future,” Hamilton said.
The students, who are also participating in summer programming at Roosevelt Lawrence Community Center in Brunswick, walked over to the Rise Risley campus last week to take a preliminary test that gauged their reading and math skills and areas they need support.
Nakiah Kirksey, program manager for Community Action, said she understands how important education can be in every person’s life, and she’s glad to see these students receive whatever support they need.
“Wherever I can be a help to a kid to get them to where they need to be, I want to do that,” she said.
The students will meet three times a week for two hour sessions with Glynn County educators on the campus, where mobile wifi school buses are parked.
Huntington Learning Center administered the initial tests and developed the learning program. Moody, who moved out of Glynn County during his Navy career, was a member of the first Head Start class in Brunswick that Community Action started in 1967. Like some of the students participating in the new program, Moody attended Burroughs-Molette Elementary. He shared this with them just before testing began last week.
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker connected Moody with Community Action to help get this program started. Booker was also in that first Head Start class, Moody said.
“We’ve been friends for like 50-something years,” he said. “He knew that I was in a tutoring business and I provide the same type of instruction that we’re doing now.”
REAL is designed to reduce disparities in education and increase educational attainment through high impact tutoring, Hamilton said. It’s being offered to students at no charge.
“The program will be utilizing the Huntington curriculum, which is an evidence-based, nationally recognized model for reducing learning loss,” Hamilton said. “However, this is a program which is financially unavailable to the students who need it the most.”
Through the pilot program, students will receive 90 hours of individualized instruction over 15 weeks. Parents will get progress updates after every 30 hours of instruction.
“We believe this program is capable of changing the trajectory of a student’s academic performance by providing high impact individualized instruction,” Hamilton said. “At the same time, we hope this program will be an educational extension, as well as a support to the students and parents as we work together to focus on the success of students most in need.”
Student-teacher ratios will not exceed 4:1, and their instruction will be highly individualized, Moody said. The hope is to continue working with these students and tracking their progress for one full year.
“This pandemic has had catastrophic results in the student population, and we see learning loss across the board,” he said. “This is an opportunity to provide high impact tutoring, which studies have shown is the most effective way to combat and mitigate learning for students.”