Animal Control officials are reminding city of Brunswick residents that more spay and neuter clinics like the one held Saturday in downtown are planned.
The clinics are an effort to combat long-standing issues with unwanted animals in Glynn County.
Calls from the downtown area occupy most of Glynn County Animal Control’s resources. The agency hopes to put a dent in the number of strays and lower the number of pets in the animal control shelter on U.S. 17.
“It takes a tremendous amount of effort to get that result,” Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill acknowledged. “This is just the start. The starting line was Saturday and the finish line is very far off.”
A high call volume highlighted the downtown area’s need for the clinic, but a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and volunteers made it possible. A last-minute problem at the original location led to a quick relocation to the Lissner House on Union Street, but otherwise, everything went according to plan, Hill said.
The pet surgeries are free for households that can show proof of city residence and proof of an income under 400 percent of the federal poverty guideline. For a household of one, the cutoff is $51,040; for a household of two, $68,960; three, $86,880; four, $104,800. The amount increases by roughly $16,000 for each additional household member.
No date had been set for the second clinic as of Thursday, Hill said, but Animal Control is taking applications from qualified pet owners.
For information on applying, call 554-7500.
The shelter can supply applications in person at the facility on U.S. 17 or via email or regular mail.
The county urges anyone who can to get their pets spayed or neutered young, Hill said. Doing so not only helps Animal Control but the community and individual pets as well.
Neutering cats and dogs means fewer strays, which means fewer animals in the shelter and fewer potential euthanizations, Hill noted.
Fewer strays also mean less risk of diseases like rabies spreading among the animal population and fewer pets getting in fights with strays.
Spaying or neutering a pet also comes with direct health benefits, she said. According to the Humane Society, fixed male dogs live 13.8 to 18 percent longer and spayed female dogs 23 to 26.8 percent longer than their counterparts. Cats have similarly extended lives, around 39 percent longer for spayed females and 62 percent for fixed males.
Research by the Humane Society showed two possible factors in the difference: less desire to roam in search of a mate and a lower risk for certain diseases.
Hill saw the direct benefits a strong spay and neuter program can have on a county at her old job in California, where groups teamed up with the local animal control agency to offer low-cost and free clinics regularly. The aggressive approach paid off.
Two years later, intake at the shelters and problems associated with stray pets decreased significantly.
It might be a bit harder to do in Glynn County simply because she has access to fewer resources, she said.
“It can be an achievable goal. It’s going to take buy-in from the community,” Hill said.
Saturday was a good start, she reiterated, but it was just that. The goal was to spay or neuter 20 pets out of the thousands in the Brunswick area, but 15 pet owners showed up to their appointment.