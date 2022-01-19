Residents can order free at-home COVID-19 tests beginning today courtesy of the federal government.
Four free rapid tests are available per residential address.
They can be ordered at COVIDTests.gov and will be shipped at no cost seven to 12 days upon receipt of the request.
“Testing itself is extremely important in gaining control of the spread of COVID, so if people use at-home tests appropriately, they can be very helpful,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the eight-county Coastal Health District, which includes Glynn, Camden and McIntosh.
The test is recommended when exhibiting symptoms or at least five days after being in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, health officials say. They also recommend the test when planning to gather indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.
Symptoms of the omicron variant of COVID-19 include cough, fever and fatigue.
“It’s critical to get a good specimen when doing any test, including an at-home test, so people must use the tests correctly and carefully,” Davis said. “The program will only be helpful if people do what they’re supposed to do if the test is positive, and that’s isolate yourself away from others, quarantine other family members who have been exposed, and notify people who’ve been in close contact so they can quarantine, too.
“The potential exists for at-home testing to help tremendously if done correctly.”
The announcement comes at a time when the highly contagious omicron is creating another tidal wave of patients for community hospitals.
As of Tuesday, Southeast Georgia Health System was treating 68 COVID patients at its hospital in Brunswick, almost double the number from the prior week. The hospital in St. Marys was treating nine patients Tuesday, just two more than it had admitted a week ago.
Some counties in the Coastal Health District are adding certain restrictions in an attempt to combat contagion.
One of them is Liberty County, where temperatures of all who enter county facilities are checked. Masks also must be worn and social distancing must be observed.