A project to straighten Frederica Road in front of Christ Church Frederica is slated to move forward, but perhaps without federal funding.
The project was proposed and will be funded primarily by Christ Church, according to the Rev. Tom Purdy, rector of the Episcopal parish.
“Nothing changes about the scope of the project or the detail of the project,” Purdy said. “The county runs it, either way, it’s just a difference of funding.”
The Glynn County Commission will hear an update on the project during a virtual work session on Tuesday.
Purdy brought the project to the county in 2017, proposing a cost-sharing agreement between Christ Church, the county and the National Park Service — part of the project area includes the entrance to Fort Frederica National Monument.
In total, the project was estimated at around $1.3 million in 2018. The county agreed to pitch in $50,000, the park service $37,500. Via a grant to the county, the federal government would cover around 41 percent of the $1.3 million and Christ Church would pay the difference.
The problem: getting a federal grant is more complex and time-consuming than expected. Going on the federal government’s timeline, Purdy said the project likely wouldn’t see fruition until 2024.
“Because it starts stretching out so long, it might be that the construction cost goes up while we’re going through this very in-depth federal process,” said Jeremy Marquis, a planner with St. Augustine-based Marquis Latimer & Halback, a planning and architecture firm hired by Christ Church.
The project will get done, he said, but the church isn’t so sure it wants to wait until 2024 for the increased safety the project will bring.
“The church has been dealing with a bad safety situation with the road and all the on-street parking,” Marquis said. “This realignment not only makes the road safer on the whole but allows the church to have off-street parking.”
In essence, the church wants to straighten out a section of Frederica Road to eliminate two blind curves and leave room for an off-street parking lot on the church property.
“We do not have a parking lot, all parking is on the county right of way,” Purdy said. “Everyone has to come across the road and there’s two blind curves.”
He didn’t have a completion date for the project should they drop the federal funding, but said it would be sooner than 2024 and that the church could afford it.
Also on the agenda is a proposed BMX course in Blythe Island Regional Park, an update on a planned ferry service between St. Simons and Jekyll islands and a review of a concept drawing of the Frederica Road and Kings Way roundabout.
“To me, if enough commissioners have heartburn about it they’ll go back and redo the conceptual,” said commission Chairman Mike Browning.
He did not think any discussion of the ongoing investigation into the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery would come up but said other commissioners could broach the subject.
The meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube channels.