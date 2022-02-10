A nearly $700,000 sidewalk repair project on Frederica Road is going smoothly, say Glynn County Public Works staff, and should wrap up in the spring.
Adam Cothren, the county’s construction inspector, said the effort to repair the pedestrian pathway along one of St. Simons Island’s most heavily traveled avenues has been nearly seamless from start to finish.
When the construction plan was first put out to bid, it included repairs and widening of the sidewalk from the roundabout at the intersection of Lawrence and Frederica roads south to the intersection of Demere and Frederica roads.
“We originally tried to bid out the whole thing at one time and it came in really high,” Cothren said. “We cut the project in two and rebid it, from the roundabout at Lawrence Road south to Sea Island Road.”
That came in within the project’s original $490,000 budget at $438,000.
COVID-19 caused some delays. Disruptions in pricing and supply of concrete caused some headaches, Cothren explained, but otherwise, the sidewalk paving has continued without many hiccups.
In some places, contractors widened the sidewalk by 2 to 3 feet to accommodate more foot and bicycle traffic. Some new features have been added as well.
“That’s one big benefit of the project we’re doing,” he said. “We’re able to put in ADA ramps and warning mats at all the crossings, things we didn’t have.”
Many trees along the path have been saved by raising the sidewalk slightly and using gravel to create space for air to flow to the roots underneath, he added.
As anyone who drives through the area knows, the project has not stopped at Sea Island Road. That’s because the county was able to strike a deal with the contractor, Allen Owens Construction of Pierce County, to do the remainder of the project for $150,000.
A large amount, but Cothren said it would have been much costlier to bid out as a separate project.
All-in-all, it’s proven to be a popular project as well, he said.
“The feedback so far from everybody in the community we’ve had dealings with, they’re loving it,” Cothren said. “There’s people who’ve been bringing cookies to the crew as thanks.”