Drivers on Frederica Road are being funneled into one lane between Demere Road and Sea Island Road while workers with contractor East Coast Asphalt repave and widen the road shoulders.
Workers are stopping traffic at Hanover Square to the south and around Silver Lake Road to the north and alternating traffic through from each direction.
Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said the shoulders are being widened at specific areas where wheels of vehicles, mostly those with trailers, were regularly dropping into ruts along the side of the road. Shoulders are not being widened along the entire length of the road, he said.
Work will continue during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, Austin said, subject to the weather. Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the duration.
The shoulder work pushed back milling and repaving the section of Sea Island Road from the Shops at Sea Island to Black Banks Drive, including the intersection at Frederica Road. It is now scheduled to begin on Monday. For this segment, the contractor will work overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Austin said.
From there, the contractor will continue paving Frederica Road north to around Ameris Bank during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. That stretch has three lanes, Austin said, meaning traffic likely won’t be as significantly impacted as other parts of the road.
Finally, night work will continue as the contractor repaves Frederica Road from Sea Island Road to Demere Road.
Improvements to three intersections are included in the repaving project. Lanes of Frederica Road approaching Sea Island Road from the south will be widened to accommodate longer turn lanes and the contractor will perform some drainage work at Frederica’s intersection with Wymberly Road. Riverview Drive will also be repaved some distance from its intersection with Frederica.
East Coast Asphalt finished the first stage of the project earlier this week, resurfacing the stretch of Frederica Road from Kings Way to Demere Road.