The legal battle over the Frederica Road realignment project is not over.
A new legal challenge has been filed in Superior Court over the land swap between Christ Church and Glynn County.
According to the motion to dismiss by Center for a Sustainable Coast and county resident Jeff Kilgore, a land swap between the church and Glynn County in 2020 that enabled the realignment project to begin was “illegal and void.”
David Kyler, director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, said the two parcels owned by the church and county were supposed to be comparable in value, but when the closing was done in 2020, the county tract was valued at $330,000 and the church tract was valued at $130,000.
The county should have sold the property to the highest bidder, either by sealed bid or auction, since the county did not get a tract equal to or greater in value that the one it traded, according to the motion.
“Conveying the 2.98-acre tract to defendant Christ Church without acquiring property of equal or greater value was illegal, unwarranted, and unauthorized, and should be set aside,” according to the motion.
In effect, Kyler said the county traded a piece of property appraised at $200,000 higher than the tract it got from the church in return.
A ruling in favor of the Center for a Sustainable Coast could lead to the case going back to federal court to appeal earlier rulings that have allowed the church to continue road construction.
Christ Church wants to realign a portion of Frederica Road to eliminate two blind curves and create an off-street parking lot on church property. The church is paying the majority of cost — $1.61 million, with the county paying $56,070 for work on Stevens Road to make the intersection to Frederica Road 90 degrees for public safety.