Three Frederica Academy students will be honored this year for their extraordinary character and unbridled enthusiasm.
The school annually offers merit-based scholarships to students who meet a set of criteria that makes them shine in and out of the classroom.
Hudson Jones, a fifth-grader at Frederica, has been named this year’s Connor Landis Scholar, and Campbell Brown, a fifth-grade student, and Brayden Goff, a freshman, are this year’s Watson Family Gateway Scholarship recipients.
These students each embody the strong qualities that the scholarships are intended to promote and reward, said Helen Rentz, director of admission at Frederica Academy.
The Connor Landis Scholars Award was established in remembrance of a Frederica student who was diagnosed with a brain tumor during her fifth-grade year and who died in 2019. Connor would have graduated in 2015.
In her memory, her family established a scholarship that captures the spirit of Connor’s consistent positivity even during her illness.
“She had a very positive attitude throughout it all, and it was very contagious for her friends to just see how even faced with those challenges you can continue to have a positive spirit and a positive outlook,” Rentz said.
The scholarship’s recipients demonstrate character and leadership skills as well as academic potential and well-rounded interests.
“Connor was very active at soccer, and while this scholarship is not athletically based, the Landis family, who helps us with narrowing down our applicants, love to see children that are engaged in some sort of extracurricular activity, whether it’s athletics or the arts or community service,” Rentz said.
The scholarship is given annually to a rising sixth-grade student who is new to Frederica Academy.
Two students — a rising fifth- and ninth-grader — are also chosen annually to receive the Watson Family Gateway Scholarship, which was established in March 2021.
Frederica expanded its middle school to include fifth grade this school year, and ninth grade is the gateway year for high school.
“In the same vein that the Connor Landis is merit-based, this too is looking at character and leadership and really a great positive attitude as well,” Rentz said. “We talk about having unbridled enthusiasm and a zest for life.”
Fifth-grade students will receive scholarship funds at the start of middle school and again when they enter high school. Ninth-grade recipients will receive funds at the start and end of high school.
Jim and Jane Watson, who have a long history with the school, established the scholarship. They previously had three children attend Frederica, and Jane Watson served as the school’s first college counselor.
“They wanted to give back to the school, and they created these scholarship opportunities that are now permanently endowed to allow us to continue to grant these awards to fifth- and ninth-graders, and then again as they head into ninth grade or head into college, in perpetuity,” Rentz said.
Applicants for these scholarships put together portfolios that include letters of recommendation from people like coaches, church leaders or camp counselors who know the students outside of the classroom.
Students also go through an interview process, when they sit down and talk with the families who established the scholarships as well as Frederica administrators.
Frederica also offers other needs-based financial aid that is available in addition to these scholarships.
“Unbridled enthusiasm” perfectly describes Campbell, Rentz said, as he is always positive and eager to help others. And Brayden, she said, also demonstrates academic strength, confidence and a willingness to embrace challenge.
Hudson is a stellar athlete who maintains the kind of positive attitude the scholarship’s namesake was known for.
“It’s really his character and passion for going after something he wants and keeping his spirits high, all the while with a smile on his face and a positive outlook,” Rentz said.
Frederica Academy has seen significant enrollment growth over the past three years, Rentz said, as more families move to the Golden Isles or seek different kinds of education options for their students. Frederica’s enrollment has increased nearly 30% compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
She encouraged any families interested in enrolling their children at Frederica next year to reach out as soon as possible to ensure classroom space is available.
Deadlines for the Connor Landis and Watson Family Gateway scholarships is March 21.