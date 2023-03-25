Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with everyone dismissed by noon. Above, Emmie Lavallee runs toward a turnaround point after spinning in circles with her forehead on a bat. She and other Frederica Academy Lower School students were on the soccer pitch in front of the school. Left, Josie Odom saw the world through Frederica colored glasses as she and other students participated in field day. Right, Wally Lavin stumbles as he participates in a sack race. Undaunted by a couple of falls, Wally hopped up and finished the race.
Frederica holds Field Day
Terry Dickson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More from this section
It’s only been a couple of weeks since two man-made cuts were closed between the Satilla River and Dover and Umbrella creeks in Camden County, but Fred Voight can already see the difference.
Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…
For the first time in three years, the Area 16 regional Special Olympics returned Thursday to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Candidates for the chair of the Georgia Republican met Wednesday at the College of Coastal Georgia to explain why they are best suited to lead the party for the next two years.
Safe Harbor Center is working with local partners this week to bring attention to how the national Safe Place program aims to protect youth across the country and in the Golden Isles.
Participants in a Glynn County Comprehensive Plan stakeholder meeting contested some of the statistics presented by consultants Wednesday.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash claims life of mother of three
- Wild chase leads deputies throughout Glynn County
- Brooklyn’s Van Leeuwen launches Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream flavor to be sold nationwide
- The world gathers at downtown Brunswick marina
- Jury finds defendant not guilty of 2017 murder
- New restaurants in Augusta a treat for this year's Masters fans
- Housing authority member insults Boys & Girls Club director in private call
- Legal fees appeal denied in Frederica Road lawsuit
- Fire that damaged historic home believed to have been started by homeless person
- 7 facts to know about Lake Mead
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.