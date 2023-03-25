Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with everyone dismissed by noon. Above, Emmie Lavallee runs toward a turnaround point after spinning in circles with her forehead on a bat. She and other Frederica Academy Lower School students were on the soccer pitch in front of the school. Left, Josie Odom saw the world through Frederica colored glasses as she and other students participated in field day. Right, Wally Lavin stumbles as he participates in a sack race. Undaunted by a couple of falls, Wally hopped up and finished the race.

Frederica holds Field Day

