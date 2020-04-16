Like many parents in Glynn County, Dana Carter has had to learn to roll with new routines.
In the past month the mother of three Frederica Academy students has adjusted to guiding her children through at-home learning. The private school on St. Simons Island is closed along due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The family’s day begins with breakfast and a discussion of the planned schedule for the day. She lets her students pick a “P.E.” activity daily, which so far has included picking up litter in the marsh, planting in the garden, running, playing baseball and fishing.
“Once we have the day planned out, we look at the workload that our teachers have sent,” she said. “With two kids in lower school and one in middle school, an assignment can easily be overlooked. We have their assignments printed out, and we work through them, checking them off as we go.”
Distance learning has become the new normal, and teachers and school leaders are working to support parents and guardians, who are now tasked with overseeing their children’s daily education.
Frederica Academy began preparing for the transition to distance learning weeks before it took place, said Rachael Lee, guidance counselor for Frederica’s lower and middle schools. Many of Frederica’s teachers already had virtual learning programs in place, she said, which helped with the change.
It falls to parents, though, to keep up with their students’ routines.
“The teachers have done a great job of writing up the plans, providing all the materials and things like that,” Lee said. “The parents have to initiate that to be done, for the kids to actually sit down and do it and have the resources there with them. It’s a big step for the parent.”
The adjustment has bee interesting, said Cate Seymour, a junior at Frederica. But for older students, it’s a good experience in preparation for higher education.
“It helps that Frederica is such a tightknit community,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone. Everyone is connected.”
Teachers and staff meet weekly through virtual platforms. Many teachers are offering virtual lessons for students at specific times daily.
“Our teachers have done a great job trying to accommodate families with multiple students, making sure that we do not have two lessons at the same time,” Carter said.
Carter said she has come to appreciate more than ever how special teachers are.
“They have not only given us assignments to review the material that the students have learned, (but also) they have challenged them and have gotten creative in the ways that new material is being taught,” she said. “I think that passion that they all have for education and their love and concern for their students has been evident every step of the way.”
What at first felt like an early start to summer vacation quickly became a new routine centered on self- motivation and creative learning, she said.
“We have all had to adjust to a schedule and learning from home,” Carter said. “Each week gets easier. The devastation of not being able to go back to school was a clear indicator of just how much my kids love their classmates and teachers, of how much they truly love their school.”