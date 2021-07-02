Rising tenth grader at Frederica Academy Max Crusan joined hundreds of scuba divers to participate in Coralpalooza 2021.
Coralpalooza is an international event to restore reefs around the world. Max joined the Coral Restoration’s Coral Crew to restore the Florida Reef Tract in the Florida Keys, the third-largest barrier reef in the world.
Max felt inspired by the beauty of the ocean and the reefs after taking several scuba diving trips with his dad. These trips also gave him an appreciation for the importance of preserving these reefs, he said.
“It’s pretty important because I have been diving for two years with my dad, and it’s pretty cool to see all of the beautiful reefs,” Max Crusan said. “It’s even better to know that those reefs provide shelter for the fish, and barrier reefs help protect shorelines. So there is just a ton of stuff the reefs do, and they are all important to our world.”
Max helped in the Tavernier nursery, the largest of the organization’s seven coral nurseries, helping maintain the coral trees. The Coral Trees are tethered to the ocean floor and buoyed with a subsurface float. Coral fragments are hung from the tree branches using a monofilament line, and each tree can hold up to 100 coral fragments.
Max’s father, Keith Crusan, said he is proud of his son’s endeavors and appreciates that Max can pursue something he enjoys that also has a positive impact.
“I am proud that he is doing volunteer work. It’s pretty special that you are able to not only do volunteer work but do it in a way that you love. He loves scuba diving, so he’s able to combine his passion for scuba diving with his passion for volunteer work, so it really makes me proud,” Keith Crusan said.