The site plan for a 5,546-square-foot upper school building at Frederica Academy was approved Tuesday by the Island Planning Commission.
Much of the discussion revolved around the location of two trees that will be planted at the site.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The site plan for a 5,546-square-foot upper school building at Frederica Academy was approved Tuesday by the Island Planning Commission.
Much of the discussion revolved around the location of two trees that will be planted at the site.
Commission Chairman Robert Ussery questioned why the site plan didn’t have a specific location for the trees, which is usually required for developments.
“We have applicants come before us and they have to tell us where the trees will go,” he said.
Brian Hunt with Roberts Civil Engineering told the board the school plans to work with the county arborist to ensure the trees are planted in the ideal location for growth and maintenance.
“We want more time to be thoughtful about this,” he said. “We’ve made a commitment to plant the trees.”
There were no public comments after the presentation. The commission approved the request with the condition the trees are planted before a certificate of occupancy is granted.
A site plan was approved for a three-story hotel/condominium on Sea Island called Ocean Forest Cottages. The building will have six condominiums and four hotel rooms and the associated infrastructure, including a chiller plant.
A limited industrial zoning district was approved for consideration after a public hearing.
Proposed uses in the zoning ordinance would allow schools offering instruction in art, music, dance, drama, gymnastics, cheerleading or similar cultural activity, as well as a gym or fitness studio.
The change was recommended to accommodate businesses that require higher ceilings, like an indoor cheerleading school, to operate.
A zoning amendment was recommended that would allow the board of county commissioners to hold a public hearing and consider approval of older master plans that are out of compliance.
The number of developments is estimated around 20 that in some cases stalled because of the economy and have been resurrected. In some instances, they are under new ownership.
County resident Jeff Kilgore asked the board to reject the request. He said the solution is to enforce the existing county ordinances instead of letting builders deviate from the master plan and ask to modify the plans after the fact.
Jane Frasier told commissioners the public is being cut out of the process and is not being told that no penalties are issued when out of compliance.
After discussion, commissioners agreed the board of commissioners appointed them and that the board should have the final say in the decision.
The ongoing rewrite of the county zoning ordinance that stalled earlier this summer is progressing.
A version for public consumption will be ready by the end of the year.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sen. Raphael Warnock told a crowd gathered Tuesday in Brunswick that he hopes to continue doing important work in the United States Senate, if reelected this November.
A $1.5 million navigation project is underway in St. Simons Sound.
The cover of the children’s book “Fire Dog” shows the reader credits that would normally be in reverse order.
Jekyll Island’s history features plenty of glitz and glam from its Gilded Age, when some of the most famous and wealthy American families flocked to the island for winter retreats.
The rescanning Monday of 3,218 early ballots cast at the St. Simons Island early voting precinct created a tense moment when the number was off by a single ballot.
Dead men tell no tales, but this Friday and Saturday the living will relate true stories of Brunswick’s haunted locales in this year’s Haunted Union Street fundraiser for the Magnolia Garden Club.
There it is, my living Christmas tree. Read moreNature connection: Oh Cedar Tree
As a Realtor, I’m often asked, “Of all the beach communities to liv… Read moreMoney talks: The allure of the Isles
Normally a summertime spectacle, the FIFA World Cup has moved from … Read moreGame changers: The beautiful game
Like many holiday traditions, Christmas Eve at Bennie’s Red Barn is… Read moreThe Dish: Bennie’s Red Barn hosts christmas tradition
As Ariel Lawless, owner of Seaboard Charcuterie, likes to say, a ch… Read moreCharming Charcuterie
A cap-clad mom darts through the doors, her young daughter tagging … Read moreA Zack of all trades