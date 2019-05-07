A Frederica Academy student is in the running for one of the most prestigious scholarship opportunities available to graduating high school seniors.
The Georgia Department of Education recently announced that Evyn Lundy, a senior at Frederica Academy, was one of 19 high school seniors in Georgia named as a 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars semifinalist.
More than 5,200 students nationwide were selected as candidates from among nearly 3.6 million graduating high school seniors. A little more than 600 semifinalists were then selected.
“It’s a very prestigious honor because it’s so exclusive,” Lundy said.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars program, established in 1964, recognizes some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
Graduating high school seniors who score exceptionally well on the SAT or ACT during a two-year window are automatically considered for the program. The U.S. Department of Education then considers test records for the top 30 young men and top 30 young women in every state.
Candidates next submit materials that include essays, self-assessments, transcripts and more. They’re evaluated on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities.
The Commission on Presidential Scholars names the final 121 students, and one young man and one young woman are chosen from each state, the district of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and from families of U.S. citizens living aboard.
Lundy is a student leader on Frederica Academy’s campus. She’s heavily involved in groups on campus and around the community, including the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra. She’s played the violin since the age of 4. She began playing with GIYO in the seventh grade and said the experience helped her grow as a leader.
“It really helped me with confidence a little. Well, a lot,” Lundy said.
She also grew up in the church and comes from a family of pastors. Music has always played an important role in her life, and she plans to pursue an education in music therapy. Lundy will attend Oberlin College in Ohio this fall.
“I hope to use music therapy to help dementia patients and children with autism,” Lundy said.
Being honored as a semifinalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognized her many years of hard work leading up to this moment.
“It would mean a lot,” she said. “In school, I’ve always worked very hard, but I never knew people were seeing that.”