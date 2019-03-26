Frederica Academy’s new head of school will officially take charge July 1.
Scott Hutchinson has been selected to fill by the position by the school’s search committee, following a nationwide search that began over a year ago.
“He really personifies all the things that we are looking for in a head of school,” said Greer Brown, who served as chairman of the search committee.
Hutchinson has extensive and diverse experience working with independent schools. For nearly 40 years, he has taught, coached and served in leadership positions in schools around the country.
He’s excited to return to the South, Hutchinson said Friday. He plans to move to the Golden Isles with his wife, and his daughter will begin her freshman year of college this fall.
“I was looking for a school community that provided a valuable service to the area, and when I went to see Frederica, I was impressed so much with how loyal the parent body was and the faculty was,” Hutchinson said. “The school is doing important work in the community, and it’s something I would like to be a part of.”
Hutchinson graduated from Duke University. After graduation, he accepted a position teaching at Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, North Carolina, before earning a master’s degree in counseling from the College of William and Mary. After graduate school, Mr. Hutchinson returned to North Carolina to teach at Durham Academy.
Hutchinson has held administrator positions at Brookstone School in Columbus, Fort Worth Country Day, Annunciation Orthodox School in Houston, Tex., Brentwood School in Los Angeles, Calif., and the Webb School in Knoxville, Tenn.
He has served as the head of school at Renbrook School in West Hartford, Conn., since 2015.
“We wanted experience, both in the classroom and as an administrator,” Greer said.
The search committee surveyed parents, teachers and administrators and other members of the school’s community, asking what they’d like to see in the school’s next leader, before beginning a search that brought in about 150 applications and took more than 18 months to complete.
“Frederica Academy has what we consider to be a high standard for education, for both the faculty and the students, and we needed someone who stood out in that respect,” Greer said.
Jay St. John currently serves at the interim head of school at Frederica Academy.
Ellen Fleming has also served in that role, after the previous head of school John Thomas resigned in 2017.
Hutchinson said he’s looking forward to taking part in what’s to come for Frederica Academy.
“When I came to see Frederica, I was so heartened by how excited people were by the prospect of the future of the school, and I’m excited to come down there,” he said. “I just want to be worthy of their anticipation. I think the best years of Frederica are ahead of it, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”