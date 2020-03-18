Frederica Academy plans to remain closed until at least after the school's spring break, pushing back the school's re-opening date to April 13.
Frederica previously planned to open its campus March 30. Head of School Scott Hutchinson wrote in a message to the school's community Wednesday that due to the ongoing developments in the response to COVID-19, it's become clear that Frederica Academy will need to remain closed longer than first announced.
Glynn County Schools also tentatively plans to resume classes April 13.
— The Brunswick News