Wyatt Whitlow just turned 17 and has a year and a half of high school to complete, but he’s already reaching great heights, literally.
The Frederica Academy junior recently completed the numerous steps required to receive his private pilot’s license, and he’s now looking to earn additional certifications and expand his flying prowess.
To earn his private license, Whitlow had to pass several exams and log more than 100 hours of flight time. He completed both soon after his most recent birthday, when he reached the age he legally could obtain the license.
“I started flying when I was young with my grandfather who runs an aircraft maintenance shop down in Florida,” he said. “I have been flying since I was very young. I only started logging my hours more recently when I started flying and actually going for my private pilot’s license.”
Whitlow said he’s been flying solo since he was 16.
“From a young age, I was always interested in flying,” he said. “Since my grandfather owned the aircraft maintenance shop, he always took me up in his plane and I always just had an interest in learning how to fly.”
He hopes to become certified as a search and rescue pilot and work with the local civil air force squadron.
“I could be called out for exercises and missions on trying to find lost boats, downed planes and stuff like that through the Civil Air Patrol, the local Civil Air Patrol squadron here,” he explained.
Whitlow, who flies a Cessna 172, a small trainer plane, said he isn’t plagued by any serious fears while flying. To earn his license, though, he had to put in significant time to perfect landings, maneuvers and stalls.
He found time to do this on weekends, after school and in between extracurricular activities like theater.
Solo flying is an experience that Whitlow said allows him to see his community from a unique vantage.
“I always love flying around here because you can see the Golden Isles and Brunswick from a whole new perspective,” he said.
His grandfather often flew with him over Fort Myers, Fla., where his shop is located.
“It did look really nice from up there, and I always thought I wanted to fly,” Whitlow said.
His family is proud of the accomplishment, Whitlow said. He added that he couldn’t have achieved this without their support.
“They pushed me to help complete this,” he said. “My mom is still scared when I go up, even though I have all these hours.”
Looking ahead, he has considered becoming a certified flight instructor to have a job in college. He hopes to attend the University of Georgia and study to become a physician.
Whitlow encouraged other students to try out new skills and seek out big opportunities.
“Take the leap,” he said.