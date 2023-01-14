Student pilot

Wyatt Whitlow, a junior at Frederica Academy, recently earned his private pilot’s license.

 Provided photo

Wyatt Whitlow just turned 17 and has a year and a half of high school to complete, but he’s already reaching great heights, literally.

The Frederica Academy junior recently completed the numerous steps required to receive his private pilot’s license, and he’s now looking to earn additional certifications and expand his flying prowess.

More from this section

Right whale calf count at 11

Right whale calf count at 11

Eleven North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted so far this calving season and surveyors who track the annual migration are hoping that number will grow.