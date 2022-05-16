The dew was still on the grass Saturday morning when the families and friends of the Frederica Academy class of 2022 gathered to watch them graduate.
The earliest arrivals found spots in the shade on a picture perfect day to watch the 46 seniors receive their diplomas and a Bible.
Bagpiper Scott Townley led the procession of the faculty and 46 seniors along the walkways to their seats in the sun in front of Corn Hall, the high school building where they finished their high school careers.
Ashley Lavalee checked out each student’s cap and gown as the procession began and got some last hugs and fist bumps from many of the graduates. “I don’t know how this started...” Lavalee said, but she said she was happy it happened.
Charlie Runyan gave the invocation in which he recalled many of the things that happened to the average Frederica senior.
“It has all led to this,’’ he said. “Guide us in our dark times and celebrate with us in our good times.”
Salutatorian Spencer Sullivan and valedictorian Adam Elsharkawi gave their exuberant addresses before the seniors became graduates.
It was Frederica’s 48th graduation ceremony.