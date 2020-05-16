High school seniors are celebrating a significant life milestone this month.
And even the coronavirus pandemic cannot change that fact.
For many of the 40 seniors at Frederica Academy, the achievement is an especially sentimental moment, as many of the students have been classmates on the same school campus since elementary school.
“The level of intimacy, familiarity and connectedness is different because the kids could have gone here for 13 years,” said Scott Hutchinson, head of school at Frederica.
Frederica’s school leaders, who understand how much the moment means to the students and their families, organized a new kind of baccalaureate ceremony Friday night.
The families of seniors came to the school at staggered times throughout Friday evening to pick up a boxed dinner and to have their pictures taken on campus.
And at 7 p.m., the school released a video that included a pre-recorded speaker’s address to the class, messages from teachers and school administrators as well as short speeches from each senior.
The school’s college counselor shared where each student plans to attend college.
“It’s really sweet,” Hutchinson said. “I think the highlight will be, for the seniors, listening to each other talk and being reminded of how important they were in each other’s lives.”
Senior Gigi Gerhart said Friday she feels grateful as she approaches her high school graduation.
“Despite the rather jarring turn that my senior year took, my high school experience as a whole has given me so much to be thankful for,” she said.
“All of the excitement and nostalgia has made me realize how many people and experiences have contributed to me becoming who I am today, and I’m very excited for the opportunity to appreciate and recognize all of them.”
No matter how the celebration looks, Gerhart said she is happy to share this time with her fellow seniors.
“A defining characteristic of this past school year has been how incredibly hard all of my classmates have worked,” she said. “I’ve loved watching them grow as individuals and seeing how all of their hard work and talent has benefitted them, so I’m really excited to begin the transition into all of our futures.”
Frederica Academy plans to hold a traditional graduation ceremony in July if it’s safe to do so at that time. In the meantime, the students will begin preparing for the next important phase of their lives.
In his own message to the Class of 2020, Hutchinson emphasized that life comes with challenges, and a person’s ability to rise and adapt to those challenges will define who they are.
“Your ability to work through those intersections reveals something about your character and your attitude,” he said. “… The ability to work through these things is going to pay huge dividends in your life in college and beyond college.”