Eleven students spread themselves out into pairings inside the classroom of math and science teacher Taylor Lenon on Tuesday at Frederica Academy’s robotics camp.
The camp is designed to be a base introduction to robotics while students learned all of the coding and programming that goes with building a robot.
“We use the LEGO DB3 system,” Lenon said. “They are looking at motors and controlling them with sensors. A robot is interesting because it can kind of move and make decisions on its own. The Roomba is a simple program once it sees the wall it should stop, and we try and get them to at least that level.”
Campers used iPads with special programming installed to work out math formulas to understand how the robots they are building will move and function to their liking.
Lenon walked around to each group helping out with what the campers had in mind for pieces to add or programming that would allow their robot to go forward or lift things.
Helping out a young camper who called her robot WALL.E, the name of the leading character in the animated Pixar movie “WALL-E,” Lenon helped her figure out how to program WALL.E to be like a Roomba by using her hand to be the mechanism that allows it to move forward and stop on command.
Lenon said it is great to see campers using real-life equations and coding to program the robots they have built.
“You see real applications of it,” Lenon said. “Like a negative times a negative equals a positive. If you run the motors backward with negative power and tell it to run negative degrees, it ends up going forward, and you see some of the applications in real life.”
Lenon, having done the camp three years, said the boys always want to battle it out with their robots like in the “Robot Wars” TV show.
“Last year they had one of the best (robots) I’ve ever seen,” Lenon said. “They were willing to fight them...so we put this big wheel on the front of it and this wheel would spin anything that came in front of it and flip it over. I’ve taught this class for a couple of years, and that is the most effective robot flip I’ve ever seen.”
He said the wheel works better than other methods used.
Enjoying what he’s seen teaching the summer camp, Lenon knows the campers want to battle one another for the superior robot. He plans to add mazes and tricky situations that will encourage students to be more careful when programming their robots.
Lenon said the use of LEGO brings creativity to the minds of campers.
“They have some experience at home with them so when they come in it’s not totally new,” Lenon said. “They just really take to it, and it’s quick to take things apart and swap things out. I think it is definitely a different level than what you get at home because you are able to program it into a mold.”