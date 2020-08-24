Scott Hutchinson has so far found that a successful school reopening, in the midst of a pandemic, requires three key features — a thoughtful plan, a community’s commitment and a bit of good luck.
Frederica Academy’s nearly 400 students returned to in-person instruction Aug. 14, a week before Glynn County public school students started class again.
Frederica put together a detailed reopening plan that emphasized spending more time outdoors, keeping a close watch on students’ health and maintaining best practices regarding mask wearing, social distancing, personal hygiene and cleaning protocols.
Hutchinson, Frederica's head of school, described the first day of school as exhausting.
“It’s just a lot of new factors in the equation that require vigilance on everybody’s part,” he said.
But the first day of school was also fantastic, Hutchinson said, because students were finally back on campus.
As Frederica Academy’s administrators, staff members and families planned for the new year, Hutchinson said few pushed to begin the year virtually. Many wanted a return not only of normal teacher-student dynamics but also student-student dynamics.
“If you asked our families to reflect on what they miss most about last spring, it would be the friendships,” he said. “Part of what’s unique about FA is it’s small, it’s very familiar, it’s a very connected set of families.”
Parents and students cannot recreate that experience from a laptop in their home’s kitchen, he said.
“We just felt like doing one thing really well was more in line with our brand than trying to do two things and stretching out,” Hutchinson said.
A mask mandate for all on campus is a key cornerstone of the school’s procedures.
“If you didn’t have mandated masks and someone got it, it could be stopping the class, contact tracing, sending everybody home,” Hutchinson said. “And we couldn’t ever run school because we know we’re going to have some cases.”
Students’ temperatures are taken and potential symptoms are screened before they get out of their cars each morning.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they’re quarantined for 14 days. Upper school students can attend class virtually, and elementary students are able to attend a virtual catch-up session offered at the end of every school day.
Individualized student support has long been a hallmark of Frederica’s education programs, said John Pope, associate head of school and director of advancement at the school.
“Our teachers for years have worked to customize lessons for students who aren’t always able to be in the classroom,” he said. “What we wanted to do was build on that so that students or teachers didn’t feel the pressure to have to be on campus when they may not physically be up to it.”
The school hosted seven weeks of summer programming that brought almost 700 children to campus. No COVID-19 cases were reported, Hutchinson said, and the planned protocols for the new school were tested during that time.
“In some ways, it was a pilot of the programs that we’re now implementing with school having reopened,” Pope said.
Throughout campus, staff and students are conscious of social distancing. Floor markings and signage indicate how everyone should be spaced apart, hallway traffic in building only goes one way, and desks are spaced further apart in classrooms. The school is also emphasizing ways students can be outside as much as possible.
Two large tents on campus can be used for teachers to have outdoor class sessions. Students can also study and eat lunch beneath the tents, and outside they’re able to take off their masks.
Teachers also offer numerous “mask breaks” throughout the day, allowing students a moment of respite from wearing their face coverings. A class will step outside for a few minutes to stretch and remove masks before returning to the regular schedule.
Students are resilient, Hutchinson said, and they’ve adapted to wearing masks and adhering to these new procedures.
“There’s a serious commitment on everybody’s part here to be responsible,” he said. “And the mask wearing is the most visible sign you’ll see that this community is all in.”
Students also play a role in promoting a unified approach to making the necessary changes this year. James Cruikshank, upper school student council president and a senior at Frederica, wrote in a letter sent out the school community just before the first day that students are prepared to serve as leaders on campus.
“We cannot truly harness this hopeful prosperity without a sense of unified compassion,” he wrote. “The safety of our students has eclipsed all other prerogatives except that of learning, and much like learning, we are all required to uphold certain expectations. It is a short yet critically important list: wear a mask, maintain social distance, use hand sanitizer, wash your hands and do not come to school sick. It will be different, but no different from the past six months.”
The school community has to commit to following the plan, Hutchinson said.
“Even if you’re doing everything right with school, and people are not socially responsible outside school, we still have three in the afternoon until the next morning when we’re not monitoring behavior,” he said.
Families are able to hold each other accountable though, he said, and many are incentivized to maintain best practices outside of school as well.
“It’s incredibly important to our families here that we stay in school,” he said. “Nobody wants to go back to what happened last spring unless we have to.”