Ellen Fleming’s legacy at Frederica Academy stretches across the campus, influencing the daily lives of the school’s current and future students.
Fleming, former head of school at Frederica Academy, died in 2019. Her profound impact on the school was celebrated Friday during a dedication ceremony for the newly named Fleming Hall on campus.
Students, faculty, parents and community members gathered on campus to dedicate the middle school building that now bears Fleming’s name.
“Ellen Fleming will forever be regarded as someone who has truly made a difference in the trajectory and the history of the school,” said Scott Hutchinson, head of school.
Fleming served as head of school from 2004 to 2011 and returned as interim head of school from 2017 to 2019.
She led the Westminister Schools in Atlanta before joining Frederica’s administration. Much of her career was devoted to middle school education.
“The hiring of Ellen was a huge deal to Frederica Academy,” said Jim Benefield, who served as board chairman when Fleming began working at the school. “We hoped this would turn the corner and position the school for even higher accolades going forward, and we thought if we were lucky enough to hire Ellen Fleming she’d help take the school to even a higher level, which she did.”
Fleming was smart, experienced and insightful, Benefield said. She cared deeply for the students, their families and this community.
It’s also hard to overstate how much she did for Frederica Academy, he said. Fleming played a roll in opening the school’s arts center, expanding the grounds on campus, establishing the football program and more.
“I’ve joked before that our children thought Ellen was a cross between Queen Elizabeth and the chief of police, but she was more than that,” said Greer Brown, the school’s current board chair. “… She was a caring, devoted and positive force in our lives.”
Fleming laid a foundation on which much of Frederica’s current and future success is built, Brown said.
“Had it not been for Ellen’s willingness to step back in and help right the ship so to speak during this critical juncture … we likely would not be looking at the Frederica we’re looking at today,” he said.
During the ceremony, Frederica Academy staff also expressed gratitude to the Terry Thomas Foundation and other donors who contributed to the Ellen E. Fleming Memorial Fund.