Frederica Academy is closing its campus due to COVID-19 concerns.
The campus will be closed to all students beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed at least until the morning of March 30.
Buildings on campus will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students and families who need to collect books or other personal belongings.
The closure will affect all school operations, including interscholastic activities, extracurricular programs and after-school events.
The Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) and the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) have suspended all interscholastic activities.
Glynn County’s College Board SAT testing centers, including Frederica Academy, have canceled the SAT exam set for Saturday.
“We will assess the myriad factors related to the coronavirus pandemic daily and, depending on the circumstances, we will revisit the proposed opening date,” wrote Scott Hutchinson, Frederica’s head of school, in a message emailed Friday to the school’s community. “Please be aware that the proposed start-up date is merely an estimate at this time. A lot can happen within this highly fluid situation in two days, much less two weeks.”
Frederica students will receive information Sunday on plans for “distance-learning,” Hutchinson added.
The decision to close the school was made after listening to the perspectives shared by parents and counsel from the school’s board of trustees and leadership team.
“In the end, though, I accept the responsibility to make the choice when it comes to other people's children's health and safety,” Hutchinson wrote. “Today, I choose to close the campus in deference to safety and well-being for all involved.”