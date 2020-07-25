Their senior year finale may have been delayed, but it only made the celebration all the more special.
Frederica Academy’s Class of 2020 hosted its commencement Thursday evening during a socially distanced ceremony open only to graduates and their families.
Graduates donned dark green caps and gowns and sat in chairs spaced apart on the campus lawn in front of loved ones gathered to observe the final event of their high school years.
“Earlier this spring, this is an event many of us thought may not take place this summer,” said Scott Hutchinson, head of school. “This is a time and an event long taken for granted by graduates and their families.”
In the waning golden light of sunset, class members were recognized for numerous achievements and encouraged to strive for success.
“It’s been a good ride,” said Britton Sullivan, valedictorian “We’ve gone through the journey, and this is the destination. And without all of you standing here, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”
Many others would have loved to be there, Hutchinson said, including faculty, staff, coaches, extended family and friends. They could not attend in person due to COVID-19.
“I’m sure they are thinking of you tonight,” he said. “Hopefully they are watching via live stream.”
A socially distanced and delayed graduation was not the senior year finale most members of the Class of 2020 envisioned, said Josie Leavy, salutatorian.
“I believe this non-traditional end to high school can actually open our eyes to all of those things we did get to experience over the last four years,” she said.
The close-knit class shared many moments and memories, big and small, that shaped their experience at Frederica Academy, Leavy said.
“The small moments have just as much if not more of an impact,” she said.
Before handing graduates their high school diplomas, Hutchinson urged the graduating class to use their voices to evoke change and shape a better future for the communities they’re surrounded by.
These are serious and consequential times, he said, and the Class of 2020 is entering adulthood during a period in which they have the opportunity to make a significant difference.
“I am entirely convinced you will be ready and able to lead in your communities, to be part of a solution when the time actually arrives,” he said. “When the bell rings, members of the Class of 2020 will also surely answer.”
In a world that often craves the kind of civil discourse that leads to real solutions, the young adults now leaving high school and embarking on new journeys can offer their voices in a meaningful way, he said.
“We all look forward to your exerting your influence in constructive ways in the dialogue of tomorrow,” Hutchinson said.
But for an evening, the students had a moment to reflect on what they had accomplished despite the challenges faced.
“I love you, Class of 2020,” Leavy said. “And good luck.”