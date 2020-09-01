Frederica Academy began as an aspiration for excellence.
The school celebrated Monday the 50th anniversary of its founding on Aug. 31, 1970. To commemorate the milestone, school staff created a video with one of Frederica’s founders, Dewey Benefield, who shared the story of the school’s inception in an interview with Frederica Academy senior James Cruickshank.
Students also dressed up in attire reminiscent of the 1970s on Monday and enjoyed celebratory events throughout the school day.
On Aug. 31, 1970, Frederica Academy opened its doors to 108 students in a newly renovated school building, which had previously been part of the old Brunswick hospital.
“Today, 50 years later, Frederica Academy is still fulfilling its mission of offering a college preparatory school to numerous children throughout the Golden Isles,” said head of school Scott Hutchinson.
In a pre-recorded interview outside Corn Hall, Benefield took Cruickshank back in time, to the period just before the school opened and its first years of operation in the old hospital building in Brunswick. They talked about the founders’ vision for the school and the hard work and support that brought that idea to life.
“I want to start this conversation mentioning your wife Tiggie,” Cruickshank said. “If it had not been for her, really, we might not even be having this conversation.”
Miriam Anne Benefield, known as Tiggie, died in 2017 and left a legacy of community service in the Golden Isles. She was among the first to begin organizing parents around the idea of opening the school.
“She was a remarkable lady,” Benefield said. “She had taught school for some years before we were married, and she was super organized. She became concerned about the quality of education that our son was getting, and she said it’s just not like it ought to be.”
Other parents had also explored the possibility of opening a private school, Benefield said, but the associated cost was too high for most.
“Nobody, none of us, had much money,” he said. “Money was a problem, so Tiggie said, ‘Well we’ll just do it ourselves.’”
Opening a private school was no simple task. The to-do list was long. Meetings and recruitment efforts ensued, along with a search for the school’s initial location and first leader.
“Then one day somebody said, ‘Well what about the old hospital in the south end of Brunswick? It’s vacant.’” Benefield recalled. “Well, we took a look at that, and it looked like a school.”
Dewey Benefield managed to broker a deal in which the school’s founding group would pay the hospital building’s owner in monthly installments based on the number of students enrolled.
Next, the old building had to be fixed up and transformed into a space suitable for students.
Local accountant Bill Stewart came onboard at that point to organize the effort.
“We would go over there every afternoon late, with trucks and vans … and haul trash out,” Benefield said. “We were knocking down walls, creating classrooms out of hospital rooms, which were small, and we needed more space.”
A winter and summer season passed by as the group of families brought the new school to life. They bought furniture for a building that wasn’t completely renovated, purchased books for students who weren’t enrolled and hired teachers for a school not yet open.
“Looking back, it was kind of a leap of faith, but I didn’t realize it at the time,” Benefield said. “It seemed like a natural thing to do.”
The school opened with 108 students. Years of talk about the need for a new local private school had created pent up demand for what the school offered, Benefield said.
“The timing was right to do it,” he said. “So it was really nice to see such a response.”
A few years later, efforts began to move the school to a campus on St. Simons Island. Ben Slade, who played a role in that effort and later served as chairman of the school’s board, said Frederica Academy’s founding and ensuing success could be credited largely to the Benefields’ vision and leadership.
“Dewey and his late wife Tiggie were instrumental, and I think they set the tone for academic excellence that the school has always been striving for,” Slade said.
Sea Island gifted Frederica with 25 acres, on which the school that stands today was constructed. But to bring Frederica Academy to the next level, the school’s leaders needed money. They embarked on an ambitious fundraising campaign. Many in the community showed they were all in on the vision for Frederica.
During the many years Benefield served as board chairman, the school began taking on a life of its own, beyond what he’d envisioned when the founding group began cleaning out the old hospital to create a new educational opportunity for their children.
“It started out very simple, and we said, ‘Well we’re going to educate our children, and anybody else that wants to come along, they’re welcome,’” he said. “But it was a sort of a selfish attitude in a way. But after a while it took on a life of its own. It became really something much bigger than we had ever anticipated.”
Cruickshank asked if Benefield had any words of advice for the students and families at Frederica Academy today.
“Determine what’s important,” he said. “My wife determined what was important for our family, and that was educating our children. I can’t think of anything more important. So I think as long as we have people that recognize that and will support what they’re doing here, we’ll...be fine.”