A Chilean woman in the Glynn County Detention Center is set to get a tour of county jails in Georgia and Florida after Glynn County arrest warrants claim she worked with two other women to steal debit and credit cards and racked up nearly $14,000 in fraudulent charges.

Saloma Aracelly Jara-Madriaza, 23, is wanted on similar charges in other Georgia counties and three Florida counties, Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales said.

