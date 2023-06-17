Burroughs Walk.jpg
Barrette Walker, right, talks to students from Burroughs-Molette Elementary as he walks them to a summer camp Friday.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Pastor John E. Fields got the lay of the land from Burroughs-Molette Elementary School Principal Mavis Jaudon Friday before summer school let out just before lunchtime.

Together they identified a few of the primary routes students who walk home from the city school take. Fields then deployed a group of fraternity men he brought to the school to the routes so they could walk with the children and show them their community will keep them safe.

