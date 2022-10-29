‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.
More than 6,000 Georgia Bulldog students and alumni gathered at Coast Guard Beach to bring back the tradition of taking over St. Simons Island. Many were looking forward to it after muted celebrations the past two years.
Revelers were dressed to impress their fellow Dawgs with costumes ranging from sports jerseys, iconic movie characters, superheroes, fruits and poultry, and even alcoholic drinks.
“This year has been the best so far,” said a reveler named Tanner, who was dressed as a priest. “Our first year was COVID, and no one came. Last year it was kind of normal and kind of not. This year, it’s back to normal, and it’s been great.”
Seeing classmates around the beach, Tanner and a friend named Mallory, dressed as Dora the Explorer, came just for the atmosphere that is Frat Beach.
“That’s what makes it so great,” Tanner said. “There is nothing better than being at the largest cocktail party in the world where all of you bleed red and black. And that’s the best thing ever.”
Frank Booker and his wife brought their beach chairs and sat close enough to stay safe and enjoy the moment.
“I absolutely love the energy, I love the costumes,” Booker said. “It makes you feel like you are 19 again for a little while.”
Booker, who has lived on St. Simons since 1998 and comes to Frat Beach every year, said the college kids were well-behaved and he enjoyed the energy they brought since arriving like herds of sheep onto the beach around 12:30 p.m.
“It is a big economic boost for Glynn County,” Booker said. “These are well-educated people who are going to get married and have children. and they are going to buy homes or a second home here. I think it is super important to make a good impression on them.”
Making the best impression possible with weather that peaked in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies, the college mass herded around the First Street entrance and drank their hearts away.
With police officers out to keep a safe eye on the crowds and health agencies available to bring assistance to those who had one too many swigs from their drink of choice out of gallon jugs, Glynn County’s Communication Director Katie Baasen said only three people (one a noncollege partygoer) needed assistance to recover.
“Our focus is on public safety,” Baasen said. “We wanted everyone to be safe, residents included. I think between all the agencies that are here, we have done a great job so far. I think the crowd has been great, and they are appreciative. It is just good, clean fun.”
Knowing the last few years have been somewhat undermined by the pandemic, Baasen said she had no real idea how big the crowd would be, especially for her first time.
“You don’t really know,” Baasen said. “Someone even said at a planning meeting what time they will go somewhere new. Sometimes things only last so long and then you go for the new thing.
“It is a lot more than I had seen in pictures from the last two years. I wasn’t here personally, but people have said they felt like today it has been more than it has been in the past two years.”
With students from all grades coming to enjoy the party, a group of freshmen were excited about their first experience and wanted to be environmentally friendly.
“I’m a freshman so this is my first time being here, and I wasn’t sure of what that was going to entail,” Ali Barrett said dressed as a banana. “I have so much respect for the people that come out here that don’t even go to Frat Beach but to just clean...up.”
Barrett and her friends helped volunteers pick up litter left on the beach and put it in garbage cans on the back of golf carts.
“You have to respect Frat Beach because if you keep disrespecting it, you won’t be here forever,” Barrett said.
Sarah Glazer, a friend of Barrett’s, pointed out that she was able to connect with friends from classes and other sororities to enjoy the day, even if the first thing she saw wasn’t so pretty.
“We came around 12:30 p.m. which I think was the popular time,” Glazer said. “I saw a lot of my friends coming in. I felt bad because someone hurt a grandma when I was walking in, her nose was bleeding. But I don’t think it was on purpose, but I am glad that she is OK.”
Mallory and Tanner looked forward to the possibility of going four-for-four, even if they woke up with raging headaches and regrets.
“Last year I felt pain the next day, and then I said obviously I’m going to go back the next year,” Mallory said. “It is one day of pain, but it’s worth it.”
As for Tanner, next year’s trip could come down to how he feels tomorrow, but he couldn’t help but laugh and agree with Mallory.
“It’s one day of pain for a lifetime of memories,” he said.